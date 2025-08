MOSCOW: Temporary restrictions on planes taking off and landing at Russia's Samara airport on Saturday to ensure flight safety have been lifted, Artem Korenyako, a spokesperson for Russian civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia, said on Telegram.

He gave no further reason for the restrictions, which were in place for about 45 minutes.

The airport is located close to the Volga River in the Samara region, southeast of Moscow. - Reuters