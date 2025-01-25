$!A New Year, A New Beginning LANDMARK Welcomes the Year of the Snake with Nicolai Bergmann’s Flourishing Blooms

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2025 - To honour the spirit of the Lunar New Year, LANDMARK presents Flourishing Blooms, a vibrant celebration of artistry and tradition by internationally acclaimed flower artist Nicolai Bergmann. This marks Bergmann’s first major Hong Kong installation, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of his iconic Flower Box. From 23 January to 8 February, LANDMARK will showcase a captivating floral installation at LANDMARK ATRIUM, awash in vibrant red, a timeless symbol of joy, unity, and prosperity. Internationally acclaimed flower artist Nicolai Bergmann, known for his distinctive blend of Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetics, makes his Hong Kong debut with Flourishing Blooms at LANDMARK. Born in 1976 in Copenhagen, he has established a unique style that captivates audiences worldwide. For this special Lunar New Year installation, Bergmann reimagines his signature Flower Box, trading its classic black for a vibrant, auspicious red. This innovative gift, which has become a beloved classic, showcases his ability to elevate floral design into an art form. The festive red cascades of blossoms create a captivating spectacle at the heart of the atrium, reflecting his ongoing collaboration with leading luxury brands and his role as a prominent representative of Japan in the world of floral artistry. “My passion lies in discovering new ways to evoke wonder and joy through floral art, pushing the boundaries of its possibilities. The Flower Box is a perfect example of this vision,“ says Bergmann. “I wanted to reimagine how flowers can be gifted and displayed, and incorporating the Flower Box into this Lunar New Year installation felt like the ideal way to celebrate this festival. Each box, reimagined in vibrant red for the New Year, is filled with an exquisite blend of flowers, creating a rich tapestry of textures and colours that symbolize abundance and prosperity.”

Flourishing Blooms at LANDMARK invites guests to explore this enchanting floral landscape. Admire the intricate details of the towering Flower Boxes and discover charming details that celebrate the rich symbolism of Lunar New Year. Featuring over 50 types of flowers, the installation is a vibrant tapestry of colour and texture, with cascading blossoms creating a sense of wonder and enchantment. Guests can also share the joy of the season and take home a piece of artistry by purchasing limited-edition Lunar New Year gifts from Nicolai Bergmann Flowers & Design, available only at LANDMARK from 23 to 26 January. Marking the brand’s first-ever pop-up store in Hong Kong, and the first time these exclusive products have been available for sale here, this is a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of floral artistry. This special edition features a vibrant red box and a unique floral design for this collaboration. In addition to the Flower Box, a selection of auspicious flower arrangements, all designed, produced and sold by Nicolai Bergmann Flowers & Design, will make the perfect Lunar New Year gift, capturing the beauty and artistry of the installation. “It’s a precious opportunity to share my work with the people of Hong Kong for the first time,“ says Bergmann. “I’m delighted to present this installation in Hong Kong and share its message of hope and prosperity with this vibrant city.” LANDMARK strives to create world-class experiences that captivate and delight visitors. This Lunar New Year, the artistic vision of Nicolai Bergmann transforms LANDMARK ATRIUM into an unforgettable celebration of art, nature, and the spirit of the New Year. Discover the magic of Flourishing Blooms at LANDMARK. Appendix LANDMARK x Nicolai Bergmann Flowers & Design collaborated Lunar New Year Flower Box Pop-up Floral Cart Operation Time: 23 January: 1pm to 6pm 24 to 26 January: 11am to 6pm Location: Ground Floor, LANDMARK ATRIUM (next to the installation)





This Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day, LANDMARK invites visiting tourists to create unforgettable memories with loved ones. Enjoy exclusive privileges and curated experiences, with rewards totaling over HK$18,000. From 23 January to 16 February 2025, redeem your rewards as you shop, dine, and celebrate at LANDMARK.