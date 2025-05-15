$!After Record Sell-Out, FINNS Bali Resort Launches Stage 2 Sales

BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2025 - Located on the in the ultra-hip Berawa region in Bali, and developed in partnership with Bali’s iconic hospitality brand, FINNS Bali, this resort brings together luxury accommodation, world-class facilities, and premium investment opportunities in a one-of-a-kind setting.

Stage 1 has sold out of 88 units, making it one of the top selling developments with its launch only a few months earlier. Stage 2 continues that momentum, driven by lifestyle-focused buyers and seasoned investors eager to be part of the FINNS Bali legacy drawing strong interest from both local and international investors. With construction moving swiftly, Stage 2 now offers a limited release of suites for those who missed out on the initial launch.

Set on a prime 1.7-hectare site in Berawa, FINNS Bali Resort is a lifestyle-driven destination offering 274 hotel suites with a full spectrum of facilities for wellness, sports, recreation, family, and entertainment. Guests and owners will enjoy exclusive access to FINNS Beach Club, FINNS VIP Beach Club, and the soon-to-launch Empire Day & Night Club — a hospitality lineup unmatched anywhere else in Bali. It is set to become one of the leading holiday destinations in Bali.

A launch event was held to celebrate the Stage 2 opening, attended by industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders from FINNS Bali and Mirah Investment & Development. The evening was hosted at FINNS’ Monsoon with drinks and entertainment continuing at FINNS VIP Beach Club.

Owners will enjoy a range of exclusive privileges, including complimentary stays, preferred rates at FINNS venues, and strong passive returns generated through the resort’s operations — all backed by the unmatched performance history of the FINNS brand. Owners will be part of an exclusive owner’s community with lifestyle benefits accessible immediately. An offering unmatched on the island and with a cash annual value of around US$10,000.

Elliot Sheehan, International Sales Director, of Mirah Investment & Development has said, “we are blown away by the demand for [FINNS Bali Resort], although it should be of no surprise. The speed of sales reflects just how strong the demand is for premium, lifestyle-led investments in Bali.”

With limited availability, interested buyers are encouraged to contact the sales team at Mirah Investment & Development. For more information or to book a private consultation, visit mirahdevelopments.com or contact sales@mirahdevelopments.com

