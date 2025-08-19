Agridence Acquires farmer connect to Deliver Unified Compliance and Traceability Solutions for Global Agriculture Supply Chains

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2025 - Agridence Grp Holdings Pte. Ltd. (”Agridence”), a Singapore-based leader in digital agri-commodity supply chain solutions, announced its acquisition of farmer connect, a European compliance and traceability platform. This acquisition comes alongside Agridence’s newly secured investment, enabling the company to build a unified offering that helps agribusinesses meet regulatory compliance and supply chain transparency requirements efficiently across multiple commodities.

“Agridence and farmer connect bring together complementary expertise—Agridence’s deep upstream presence in Asia and farmer connect’s strong downstream buyer compliance focus in Europe,“ said Gerald Tan, CEO and Founder of Agridence. “This augmented competency benefits Agridence’s customers by providing access to a well-established EU-presence and gives farmer connect’s customers sourcing access in Asia. We are now better positioned to help our customers navigate European regulations and demonstrate compliance through a trusted, end-to-end solution.”

The combined platform offers:

--> Compliance Tools: Polygon-level farm mapping, deforestation risk monitoring, and supply chain tracking aligned with EUDR and relevant ESG standards.

--> End-to-End Visibility: Data tracking from producers through processing and export to support audit readiness and reporting needs.

--> Multi-Commodity Coverage: Support for key commodities including coffee, cocoa, rubber, and palm oil.

--> ESG Reporting: Automated data aggregation to facilitate regulatory and market reporting.

“This acquisition builds on the strong foundation we developed at farmer connect. I want to thank our talented team, the dedicated board, and Sucafina for their continued support, each of whom played a critical role in making this possible” said Stefano Rettore, Chairman of farmer connect. “Many global agribusinesses, including large FMCGs, already use both farmer connect and Agridence platforms. Our clients have responded positively to this consolidation, recognizing that fewer platforms mean less complexity and greater efficiency. This merger unlocks new synergies and opportunities, enabling us to deliver even more value to the industry as it navigates growing compliance and sustainability requirements.”

Following the acquisition, Agridence will maintain uninterrupted service for all existing farmer connect customers, while expanding the platform’s capabilities and market reach. This integration combines the strengths of both companies, enhancing compliance and traceability solutions without affecting current ongoing business operations. Our unified platform remains dedicated to helping companies navigate evolving regulatory and sustainability challenges.

https://agridence.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/agridence