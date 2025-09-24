AIA Singapore partners NHG Health to advance sustainable healthcare and population health in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 September 2025 - AIA Singapore and NHG Health today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening Singapore’s healthcare ecosystem, enhancing population health, and ensuring the long-term sustainability and affordability of care for all residents.

The MoU was signed today by Ms. Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, and Professor Joe Sim, Group Chief Executive Officer of NHG Health, at a ceremony held at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The collaboration will focus on three key areas:

--> Developing innovative solutions for a sustainable healthcare system in Singapore through exploring effective models of care.

--> Collaborating in delivering Value-Based Care (VBC) to provide better health outcomes for AIA Singapore policyholders at sustainable costs.

--> Collaborating on programmes focused on improving population health

Ms. Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, said, “Our partnership with NHG Health marks another significant step in our unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of Singapore residents. By combining AIA’s expertise in health and protection with NHG Health’s deep clinical knowledge and public health focus, we are poised to co-create innovative solutions that not only enhance the quality and affordability of care but also proactively address the health challenges facing our community. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of empowering individuals to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

Professor Joe Sim, Group Chief Executive Officer of NHG Health, said, “NHG Health is committed to advancing population health and preventive care so that our residents in Central and North Singapore can enjoy more years of good health. AIA’s deep expertise in risk management and wellness incentives complements our clinical strengths. This collaboration will enable us to align financing with healthier behaviours, drive prevention and early intervention so that both individuals and our health ecosystem benefit from cost efficiencies and better quality of life.”

This partnership builds on AIA Singapore’s ongoing efforts to innovate and expand its health and wellness offerings, reinforcing its dedication to supporting the holistic well-being of its policyholders and the wider Singapore population.

AIA Singapore has also introduced numerous initiatives to effectively address the evolving needs of policyholders.

In 2024, AIA Singapore introduced access to on-demand teleconsultations as well as mental wellness services, paediatric care, and home health screenings for all AIA insured members with AIA personal policies1. Additionally, the company introduced significant enhancements to its corporate insurance policies in October 20242. These enhancements included a first-in-market expanded inpatient coverage for mental health care, alongside other enhanced benefits, all offered at no additional premiums, benefitting over 1.3 million employees in Singapore, representing more than 20% of the nation’s population.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR3, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR4, and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$328 billion as of 30 June 2025.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 43 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes “1299” for HKD counter and “81299” for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol “AAGIY”.

