$!Angolan Diamond Leaders Endiama and Sodiam Join the Natural Diamond Council. De Beers Group Commits Additional Investment to Jointly Promote the Natural Diamond Industry.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 July 2025 - Angola’s two leading state-owned diamond institutions, ENDIAMA E.P. and SODIAM E.P., have formally announced their joint commitment to generic category marketing by joining the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) as contributing members, effective July 1, 2025.

As the third-largest global producer of natural diamonds and one of the most promising in terms of future deposit discoveries, Angola continues to strengthen its position as a responsible and influential player in the global diamond industry. This move reinforces the country’s commitment to transparency, sustainability, and consumer education on the unique value of natural diamonds.

The natural diamond sector remains a vital pillar of Angola’s socioeconomic development, supporting employment, infrastructure, education, and healthcare in producing regions.

“With Angola’s diamond industry on the rise, promoting the values and socioeconomic contributions of natural diamonds is a national priority,“ stated Diamantino Azevedo, Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas. “By joining the Natural Diamond Council, Endiama and Sodiam are formalizing our dedication to a global strategy that highlights the unmatched benefits of natural diamonds to new generations of consumers.”

“We are thrilled to welcome ENDIAMA and SODIAM to the NDC at such a pivotal time for the industry,“ said David Kellie, CEO of Natural Diamond Council. “Their membership will significantly enrich our collective voice in sharing the powerful story of natural diamonds rooted in positive impact, rarity, and authenticity.”

ENDIAMA and SODIAM will commence their commitment to global category marketing through the NDC with a contribution of $8M dedicated to the second half of 2025, supporting the most critical commercial season for the industry.

Current NDC member, De Beers, concurrently announced it will commit additional contribution to the NDC by matching ENDIAMA and SODIAM commitment of $8M for 2025.

De Beers Group remains committed to its sustainable initiative, “Building Forever,“ ensuring that every natural diamond discovered has a lasting, positive impact on the local communities and environments from which they are sourced. This additional funding highlights De Beers Group’s belief that the sustainable development and marketing of natural diamonds should be a shared responsibility across the entire industry, rather than the sole burden of one company, further solidifying De Beers Group’s leadership within the sector.

As members of the Natural Diamond Council increase their investments to support the natural diamond industry, the Council will continue to enhance public awareness of the core values associated with these precious stones. Its goal is to provide a thorough understanding of the rarity, authenticity, and uniqueness of natural diamonds, helping consumers recognize the essential role the industry plays in global socio-economic development and ecological conservation.

ENDIAMA and SODIAM now join current NDC members: De Beers, Okavango Diamond Company, Petra Diamonds, Rio Tinto, and Murowa.

