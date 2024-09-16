$!AOC Introduces AGON PRO High-Speed Gaming Monitors, Elevating Gameplay to New Heights

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2024 - AGON PRO by AOC, a pioneer in gaming display technology, is announcing the release of its new product line of high-speed gaming monitors, including the AG246FK and AG256FS.

Catering to the needs of professional e-sport tournaments and competitions, these monitors offer refresh rates up to 540 Hz, ensuring ultra-smooth, highly responsive gameplay experiences. Gamers are provided a critical edge through this high speed performance, enabling them to react instantaneously to in-game events and movements. This superior responsiveness is also crucial in fast-paced, high-stake gaming environments, where a delay of even a fraction of a second can determine the outcome of a game, such as in competitive FPS shooters or adrenaline-fueled racing games.

The AG246FK and AG256FS are each defined by exceptional performance that meet the rigorous demands of professional gaming. The AG246FK stands out as the fastest in the product line, with an industry-leading 540 Hz refresh rate paired with a Fast TN LCD panel, delivering unparalleled motion clarity and responsiveness for the most competitive gamers. For those seeking the standard refresh rate for professional tournaments, the AG256FS features a 390 Hz refresh rate, the benchmark for elite esports competitions. This monitor pairs this high-speed performance with Fast IPS technology, ensuring smooth, sharp gameplay without sacrificing image quality.

“We are very excited to unveil our latest series of high-speed monitors that are crafted for the elite demands of pro gamers,“ said Kevin Wu, General Manager at MMD Singapore. “They deliver not just superior speed but also the smoothest and most immersive gaming experience available today, and we are confident they are poised to become one of the new favorites in the esports community.”

In addition to their exceptional refresh rates, these AGON PRO High-Speed Gaming Monitors also feature VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 for lifelike visuals, Adaptive-Sync technology for smooth, tear-free gaming, and robust connectivity options including HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB 3.2 ports. Gaming-specific features like Light FX, MBR Sync, Sniper Scope, and Dark Boost, allow gamers to further personalize and enhance their experience by adjusting their in-game settings.

These AGON PRO High-Speed Gaming Monitors are now available, and will be showcased in the AOC Masters 2024 Valorant Tournament in October as part of the Thailand Game Show. For more information, please visit https://ap.aoc.com .

