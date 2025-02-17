$!Aspire launches Visa Corporate Card for Hong Kong Small Businesses

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 17 February 2025 - Aspire, a leading fintech headquartered in Singapore, has announced the launch of its Visa corporate card tailored specifically for small and medium-sized businesses in Hong Kong. By providing access to powerful, user-friendly financial tools, Aspire and Visa are setting the stage for a new era of growth and efficiency in Hong Kong’s business landscape.

Hong Kong’s SMBs, the backbone of its economy, often struggle with limited access to financial tools like corporate cards. Many Hong Kong business owners rely on personal accounts due to low limits, high fees, and poor expense visibility. Aspire’s new Visa card solves this by providing a user-friendly, cost-effective solution.

As growth remains the top priority for SMBs, nearly 79% are focused on expanding through cross-border transactions. Aspire’s Visa card empowers Hong Kong SMBs to thrive in the modern global economy by offering access to multi-currency and seamless cross-border payments. By combining Aspire’s innovative technology with Visa’s global network, businesses can manage their funds with one account, ensuring reliable, secure, and fast transactions that are widely accepted worldwide.

“Our partnership with Visa represents a significant leap forward in our mission to empower entrepreneurs and SMBs across the world,” said Andrea Baronchelli, Co-founder and CEO of Aspire. “This collaboration with Visa will enable businesses to grow, move money effortlessly across borders, and expand with confidence.”

“By bringing Visa’s global network together with Aspire’s all-in-one financial platform, the Aspire Visa corporate card offers a comprehensive financial solution for SMBs to thrive in today’s dynamic and interconnected business environment,” said Paulina Leong, General Manager of Visa Hong Kong and Macau. “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to equipping SMBs with world-class payment methods that will help drive Hong Kong’s digital economy forward.”

