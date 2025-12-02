NAKHON SI THAMMARAT, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2025 - Today, Banyan Tree Residences Sichon, a new ultra-luxury branded residence, is set to redefine Southern Thailand’s resort landscape. The project broke ground today at a ceremony attended by senior government officials and executives from Banyan Group and the project’s developer Urasaya Property.

Absolute Beachfront Living on Thailand’s Undiscovered Coast

Nestled along the pristine Sichon Beach, Banyan Tree Residences Sichon presents a collection of 15 private four- and five-bedroom pool villas designed with panoramic ocean views, contemporary interiors, and sustainable architecture.

The development offers private boat transfers (just 45 minutes to Koh Samui), 24-hour concierge service, exclusive spa and wellness experiences, and a beachfront clubhouse with a restaurant and bar. Through The Sanctuary Club, Banyan Group’s signature homeowners’ program, buyers gain access to a global portfolio of bespoke services, preferential rates, and exclusive lifestyle privileges.

Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Property Development, said: “Banyan Tree Residences Sichon provides investors and second-home buyers an opportunity to be part of an exceptional real estate development with the quality assurance of the Banyan Tree brand.”

For those looking to generate returns, Banyan Living—the group’s new rental management service—connects owners to Banyan Group’s global distribution platform, multilingual customer service, and hospitality standards to maximize rental income while maintaining impeccable property conditions.

New Tourism & Investment Hotspot

The Nakhon Si Thammarat: Tourism, Hotel & Real Estate Market Update from C9 Hotelworks highlights that the province is already on the map, welcoming 3.8 million visitors from January to November 2024, with 69% average hotel occupancy and THB 13.2 billion in tourism revenue.

With its untouched beaches, rich cultural heritage, and increasing accessibility, Nakhon Si Thammarat is being compared to Phuket’s rise three decades ago. That transformation was spearheaded by Banyan Group’s founder, KP Ho, who turned a disused tin mine into the world-renowned Laguna Phuket destination.