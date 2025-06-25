$!Best Mart 360 Debuts on foodpanda mall in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2025 - Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited (”Best Mart 360” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 2360.HK), a leading leisure food retailer in Hong Kong, is excited to announce that its flagship retail brand, “Best Mart 360˚ “ and its global gourmet brand, “FoodVille”, are now available on foodpanda mall. In addition to its extensive network of over 170 stores across Hong Kong, Best Mart 360 is committed to expanding its online platform services, seamlessly integrating online and offline experiences to provide customers with a more convenient and comprehensive shopping experience.

Leveraging its global sourcing expertise, Best Mart 360 brings an extensive range of over 500 high-quality, competitively priced yet premium products to foodpanda mall, including (i) popular snacks such as biscuits, candies, and chocolates from Japan, Korea, Europe, and the Americas; (ii) exclusive flagship brands and featured products; (iii) a curated selection of international wines, sake, and beers; and (iv) premium cooking oils, condiments, and essential household groceries.

Convenient Shopping Across the Territory

Experience 24/7 Access to Premium Living

With foodpanda Mall, customers can order their favorite products, and foodpanda couriers will pick them up from selected Best Mart 360° or FoodVille stores, delivering in as little as 30 minutes. The service will initially be piloted at 39 stores and will gradually expand to more locations, unveiling more best-selling items in the near future.

Mr. Hui Chi Kwan, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with foodpanda to bring our global premium products online. This collaboration meets our customers’ demand for convenience, offering access to high-quality, competitively priced items anytime, anywhere. It further embodies our brand commitment of ‘Premium Living, Within Reach,‘ connecting us even closer to our customers’ daily lives.”

Mr. Darren Luk - Director, Q-Commerce (HKTW) of foodpanda, said, “We’re dedicated to providing diverse lifestyle products. Best Mart 360’s addition enhances our offerings, particularly for imported snacks and groceries, solidifying foodpanda mall as Hong Kong’s go-to one-stop delivery platform.”