Chairman Xu Guanju Speaks at the 2025 Energy Asia Conference in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2025 - On 16 June 2025, Chairman Xu Guanju of Transfar Group was invited to speak at the 2025 Energy Asia Conference.

Hosted by PETRONAS, the Energy Asia Conference was held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 16 to 18 June. Focusing on the theme ‘Delivering Asia’s Energy Transition’, the conference brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and energy professionals from over 60 countries, calling for bold solutions and collaboration to accelerate Asia’s progress towards a net-zero future.

The conference was officiated by the Honourable Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Chairman Xu Guanju delivered his speech at the forum session titled ‘China’s Pathway in Delivering Asia and the World’s Energy Transition’. He emphasized that the basis of social progress and economic prosperity is founded upon the effective use of energy. The tides of energy and technological revolution present not only challenges, but valuable opportunities. Asia’s diverse resources offer unique advantages for development. Transforming precious resources into high-value products that serve the advancement of society and human welfare not only presents a more sustainable path for development, but is also a pivotal direction for transforming one of humanity’s scarcest resources: energy.

Transfar is a leading private enterprise in China, specialising in the production of downstream chemicals in the petroleum industry. Founded in 1986 following China’s Reform and Opening-up, the company will celebrate 40 years of commitment to the production and development of functional chemicals and new materials. Using fossil fuels such as petroleum, silicon, and phosphorus, it produces hundreds of product lines, with nearly 20,000 products. Many are used in relatively smaller volumes, ranging from just tens to hundreds of tons every year, but they are an indispensable part of many supply chains. Transfar strives relentlessly for excellence, designing each product to have functional value and unique flair.

Transfar plays a crucial role across a wide range of industrial and supply chains. From serving light industries such as textiles, paper, plastics, and building materials, the company has expanded to support emerging sectors including photovoltaics, solar energy, new energy vehicles, high-speed rail and semiconductors. By leveraging technological innovation, Transfar has achieved exponential growth while becoming a key driver for the transition to new energy.

Chairman Xu affirmed that Chinese companies are unwaveringly dedicated to achieving their dual-carbon goals, honing their core competitive advantage in products, technology, and management through their development journey, with the ultimate goal of contributing to the development of Asia and the world. He shared three key perspectives from Transfar’s practices:

First, technological innovation is the key to energy transformation, especially the innovation of end-use applications, which holds tremendous value. In the past, China grew rapidly through energy, market size, and cost advantages. Today, in addition to a large-scale market, China boasts a sizeable number of innovative enterprises, Transfar being one of them. Transfar prioritizes technological innovation, continuously tackling new technologies in functional chemicals and new materials to enhance energy and product value, and moving up the supply chain. Recent breakthroughs such as rare earth rubber, electronic chemicals, and organic silicon materials, some of which are fully independent and original innovations, have greatly enhanced the added value of the energy and chemical industry.

Second, establishing a zero carbon goal and building a green, low-carbon development model, is key in supporting sustainable development in the industry. Green and low-carbon emissions are a global consensus, a national strategy, and a corporate responsibility. This is especially so in the energy and chemical industries, where a focus on energy structure, low-carbon technology, and industrial innovation, is crucial. Transfar has established integrated solar and storage systems, waste heat power generation, and closed-loop energy systems in creating zero-carbon factories and industrial parks, equipped with full-chain product carbon footprint tracking. Transfar has also pioneered green technologies such as low-temperature bleaching and chlorosilicon recycling, empowering industry-wide carbon emission reduction. At the same time, exploring biomanufacturing transformations has led to significant breakthroughs in new applications such as bio-based additives, biopesticides, and enzyme systems.

Third, a global perspective and open collaboration are tantamount to the endeavour of entering and serving the global market alongside strategic partners. The future is not a zero sum game. Sustainable development requires an open mind and cooperation, including regional strategic coordination and strong alliances between upstream and downstream enterprises. Transfar’s products and services reach more than 100 countries and regions, and we have comprehensively reshaped our global innovation model, working closely with strategic partners, combining China’s refined product technology capabilities with our partners to build global competitiveness. Transfar is actively promoting strategic cooperation with PETRONAS in areas such as rubber materials, organic silicon materials, developing the chemicals and materials industries with the common pursuit of zero-carbon goals and sustainability.

Chairman Xu Guanju also participated in the Energy Asia Global Leadership Executive Forum, gathering global CEOs and executives from the oil and gas, energy and related sectors for closed-door discussions on building a more resilient and sustainable energy system.

