CNA offers “paid media release” service in partnership with Media OutReach Newswire

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2025 - CNA, the global news and current affairs brand of Mediacorp, is offering a new service which allows businesses and brands from around the world to seamlessly publish their media releases in a dedicated section on its flagship website, cna.asia, via its very first partner, Media OutReach Newswire.

This new third-party paid content service offers businesses unprecedented access to one of the most trusted news platforms in Asia. Ms Jennifer Kok, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Media OutReach, said: “It is an honour to be the first newswire partner as CNA launches its new third-party content service. This partnership shows that the investment we have undertaken to deliver corporate news releases from public relations and investor relations professionals, and government bureaus across the Asia Pacific region has garnered recognition from the media. Based on data from Similarweb, we know that the highest readership can be attributed to local media, thus our focus will continue to be on forming content partnerships with local media in Southeast Asia, ASEAN, APAC, Africa, Middle East and globally.”

Commenting on the new media release distribution service, Mr Yong Chung Jin, Head of Business Operations at CNA, said: “This service is separate from our editorial operations. It is a partnership which will allow corporates and newsmakers a unique opportunity to showcase their latest developments and amplify their visibility by leveraging on CNA’s strong presence online to reach its highly engaged audiences around the world.”

Since its launch in 1999, CNA has evolved into a global news brand reaching audiences around the world with its award-winning range of content from breaking news to documentaries and current affairs programmes. Its website, cna.asia, attracts more than 90 million page views, and nearly 12 million unique visitors each month (Adobe Analytics, Jan-Jul 2025).

All published media releases on https://www.channelnewsasia.com/media-releases will be reproduced as they are received, with no revisions or edits by CNA. For more information, please visit https://www.channelnewsasia.com/media-releases.

