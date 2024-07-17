Coliwoo Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Its Members & The Public

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2024 - Coliwoo, an early pioneer of Singapore’s purpose-built co-living model and one of the leading co-living service operators in Singapore is celebrating its 5th anniversary.

Founded in 2019, Coliwoo has expanded rapidly with over 10 properties islandwide, offering thoughtfully designed rooms fully equipped with modern amenities. To foster a sense of community, spacious communal areas such as lounges are created for members from various backgrounds to meet and forge new relationships.

5th Anniversary Specials

Offering convenient, affordable serviced apartments, Coliwoo caters to working professionals, international students, locals and tourists seeking accommodation in Singapore. To celebrate its 5th anniversary, Coliwoo is excited to announce a special promotion: to 55% off daily rate for short-term bookings and $550 off per month for long-term bookings. Bookings and move-ins must be completed by 31 July 2024 to qualify this offer. Terms and conditions apply. Additionally, specially curated events will be held at Coliwoo’s inaugural property, Coliwoo Boon Lay and its flagship property, Coliwoo Orchard. These events provide opportunities for like-minded individuals to meet and connect.

Significant Milestones

Over the years, Coliwoo has achieved several significant milestones. The journey began with the opening of its first serviced apartments for rent at 31 Boon Lay Drive, Coliwoo Boon Lay. In the following years, Coliwoo expanded its offerings to include co-living serviced apartments with a minimum stay of six nights and co-living hotels with a minimum stay of one night. In 2023, Coliwoo opened its flagship property, Coliwoo Orchard, located at 2 Mount Elizabeth Link, and was honoured with the Singapore Prestige Brand Award (SPBA). This year, Coliwoo received the Singapore Business Review (SBR) National Business Award and is set to launch another serviced apartment in River Valley.

Coliwoo’s Upcoming Growth and Expansion

Coliwoo’s 5th anniversary marks a significant milestone for the company and the brand is committed to expanding its reach and providing co-living space across Singapore. With several new properties in the pipeline, the company aims to achieve 10,000 keys by 2030.

One such upcoming addition is Coliwoo River Valley 268, located at 268 River Valley Road. Its prime location offers residents easy access to essential amenities, public transportation, and a neighbourhood brimming with exciting options. Ideal for a dynamic lifestyle, these serviced apartments cater to young professionals, international students, expatriates, and those seeking corporate stays. With flexible lease terms starting from a minimum of six nights, Coliwoo River Valley 268 provides the perfect solution for both short and long-term stays.

