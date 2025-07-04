Creative Primary School’s Kindergarten Celebrates 40th Anniversary Milestone

Creative Primary School’s Kindergarten (CPSKG) – Nurturing Future Minds Since 1985

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 July 2025 - Located at 2A Oxford Road, Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China. Creative Primary School’s Kindergarten (CPSKG) was established in 1985 and proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025. The school deeply understands the needs of parents and children, offering a forward-thinking thematic curriculum that employs experiential and inquiry-based learning to spark children’s enthusiasm for knowledge.

With a trilingual (Cantonese, Putonghua, and English) teaching team conducting daily immersive language sessions, CPSKG provides a systematic bilingual (Chinese-English) and Putonghua programme. As part of the Creative Schools continuum—including Creative Primary School (CPS) and Creative Secondary School (CSS)—CPSKG students enjoy priority admission to CPS, while CSS has produced top scorers in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma, ensuring a seamless, high-quality education pathway.

• Exclusive Educational Pathway: The only kindergarten in Hong Kong with a direct affiliation to CPS and CSS in Hong Kong

• CSS has a track record of producing IB perfect scorers, reflecting its high academic standards.

• Priority admission to Creative Primary School

• Awarded “Outstanding Happy Campus Award” by UHKA & Chief Happiness Officer Association

• Trilingual (Cantonese/English/Putonghua) immersion with structured small-group instruction

• Strong and Diverse primary school placement advantages

Child-Centered Education for Future Leaders

CPSKG adheres to a student-focused philosophy, continuously innovating its curriculum to nurture globally minded future leaders (”Future Minds”). Recognizing parents’ concerns about school readiness and holistic development, the school employs engaging, research-backed methods like experiential learning and cross-disciplinary projects to foster curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking.

The curriculum integrates real-world applications, blending art, social exploration, and interdisciplinary themes to deepen understanding while strengthening communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills. It also emphasizes foundational competencies and positive attitudes to prepare children for lifelong success.

Trilingual Excellence & Global Perspectives

CPSKG prioritizes early literacy and communication skills, with native-speaking Putonghua and English teachers delivering structured daily language sessions. Principal Ms. Ng Hing-Lin explains: “Children are at the heart of our work. Our trilingual team designs immersive programmes rooted in children’s literature to inspire a love for languages—key to earning parents’ trust over 40 years.”

Outstanding Achievements in Arts & Academics

25+ students won awards at the 2025 Hong Kong Youth Painting Competition (8 Gold, 11 Silver, 5 Bronze, and 3 Champion/Podium titles). Recognized with the “Excellence in Arts Education Award” by the Hong Kong Children’s Cultural & Arts Association.

Early Childhood Literature & Innovative Learning

Early Childhood Literature” is a unique learning feature of CPSKG, aimed primarily at cultivating children’s interest in words and reading, as well as enriching their language skills. Through two major language learning programmes at the school—Putonghua’s “Children’s Poetry and Painting” and the English “Early Literacy Programme”—children engage in enjoyable language learning experiences, feeling the rhythm and rhyme of children’s poetry and understanding the meanings expressed in words. This enriches their imagination and broadens their thinking.

Effectively Using Mind Maps to Cultivate Independent Learning Abilities

Establishing a good learning attitude and skills from a young age is crucial for future learning. To foster children’s ability and habit of independent learning, CPSKG teaches children to use mind maps for learning and summarizing information. This learning method allows children to use illustrations and words to organize their thoughts and express what they have learned. It not only boosts their confidence in exploring new knowledge but also helps teachers understand their learning progress.

Seamless K-12 Continuum

CPSKG’s curriculum aligns with CPS and CSS under the “Three Schools * One Philosophy * One Continuum” ethos, ensuring a smooth transition through primary, secondary, and beyond. CSS’s IB programme and university pathways further solidify this future-ready education.

Celebrating 40 Years of Excellence

In 2025, CPSKG will host anniversary events for parents, alumni, and the community to reflect on its legacy and explore new educational frontiers.

