LRT disruption after trespass incident —netizens call for stricter measures

PETALING JAYA: The Kelana Jaya LRT line was disrupted this morning after a passenger trespassed onto the train tracks at Subang Alam Station, prompting Rapid KL to activate alternative train services and dispatch emergency response teams.

In a Facebook statement today, the line’s operator Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) confirmed the incident.

“Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene to carry out emergency response efforts.

“As a result, the following alternative train services have been activated: Trains from Putra Heights will stop at Alam Megah Station and turn back to Putra Heights.

“Trains from Gombak will end at Alam Megah Station and turn back to Gombak.

“Further updates on the service will be shared via Rapid KL’s social media and station announcements,” it said.

The incident sparked frustration online, with many netizens flooding the comments section to express anger over the disruption and concern about safety on the LRT line.

“There needs to be stricter enforcement... when incidents like this happen, it affects everyone,” one user called Danish Rizqi Farish commented.

“It’s only July and there have already been several cases of people falling or trespassing. What action has been taken? What about enforcement and safety precautions? This is happening more frequently! The relevant authorities need to take this seriously,” Winfred Wong wrote.