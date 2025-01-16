$!Cyberport Leads over 30 Start-ups to Participate at Asian Financial Forum 2025

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2025 - Cyberport, Hong Kong’s largest FinTech hub, is thrilled to be the FinTech Partner for the prestigious Asian Financial Forum (AFF), being held on 13 and 14 January. This is the ninth consecutive year that Cyberport has held that distinction, and its enduring commitment to this landmark event reflects its pivotal role in advancing Hong Kong’s dynamic financial prowess. Under the theme “Powering the Next Growth Engine”, industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from around the world have convened at the AFF to explore emerging drivers and innovative strategies for growth. Cyberport led over 30 start-ups to showcase their cutting-edge FinTech solutions and next-generation ideas to government, finance, and business leaders at the event.

Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, stated in his welcome remarks, “As we embark on our journey to becoming a digital-first financial centre, we must embrace the transformative power of forefront technologies such as AI, and rethink our strategies towards a more sustainable future in the financial sector. With over 430 FinTech companies based at Cyberport, we are uniquely positioned to foster an innovative FinTech ecosystem in Hong Kong. We work closely with the Government and key partners to actively drive the application of innovative technologies in the financial sector. Our commitment to sustainable and innovative technology development is evident in our unwavering support for start-ups that are pioneering solutions in green finance and digital innovation. Together, we will continue to collaborate with various sectors to meet the challenges ahead and collectively build a more inclusive, efficient, and sustainable future for the financial services industry.”

Cyberport co-hosted a thematic workshop titled “Accelerating Financial Innovation: Hong Kong’s Journey Towards a Digital-First Financial Centre”. The workshop highlighted Hong Kong’s strategic initiatives in embracing advanced financial technologies and nurturing an innovative financial ecosystem. The session featured discussions on the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Sustainable Finance Action Agenda, which aims to achieve net-zero emissions and catalyse sustainable finance development. FinTech leaders also shared real-world applications of transformative technologies in the financial sector, illustrating how these innovations can be powerful drivers for positive change in the economy.

Additionally, a kick-off ceremony was held for The Green and Sustainable FinTech Proof-of-Concept Funding Support Scheme projects during the event. Launched by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) and administrated by Cyberport, this scheme promotes green and sustainable FinTech development in Hong Kong. From over 100 proposals received, 60 projects were selected after an expert review.

On the other hand, a dedicated Cyberport Pavilion was also featured in the event, where eight community members presented various FinTech solutions to address contemporary financial challenges, such as digital assets, RegTech, WealthTech, InsurTech, and ESG/Green Finance. Additionally, dozens of FinTech companies from the Cyberport community showcased their innovative ideas to global investors, partners, and business leaders at the forum. These startups are making significant contributions to the rapidly evolving financial market by providing cutting-edge financial technology.

Playing a vital role in promoting Hong Kong’s FinTech development, Cyberport houses more than 430 FinTech start-ups and technology companies covering digital assets, virtual insurers, virtual banks, electronic payments, and WealthTech. The Cyberport community also includes five FinTech unicorns, namely ZA International, WeLab, TNG, CertiK, and HashKey, as well as three Hong Kong-licensed virtual asset trading platforms: HashKey, HKVAX and HKbitEX.

