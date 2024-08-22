DHL names last-mile mobility startup as sustainability challenge winner

--> Winner is TUX mobility, an innovative startup in solar-powered cargo vehicle

--> DHL Fast Forward Challenge: Sustainable Solutions Asia Pacific edition is the fourth edition in the series and was recently held in Singapore

--> Three innovators were shortlisted as finalists, who will work with DHL to provide expert support in implementing the technology in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE - 22 August 2024 - DHL has named TUX mobility the winner of its latest Fast Forward Challenge. Headquartered in the Netherlands and producing in India, TUX mobility is a developer of the world’s first solar-powered, light electric cargo vehicle that charges itself while driving. The latest edition of DHL Fast Forward Challenge: Sustainable Solutions was held recently in Singapore at the DHL Era of Sustainable Logistics Asia Pacific Chapter. The Challenge aims to identify the most promising innovator that provides viable, sustainable solutions that could enhance the logistics and supply chain industry. TUX mobility brings a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative for last-mile delivery targeting the Asian market.

With the ongoing growth of e-commerce and on-demand delivery services, alternative options to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles are crucial to reducing carbon emissions for last-mile delivery. TUX mobility’s solution effectively meets this demand for electric and alternative low-carbon delivery vehicles.

“A sustainable economy needs sustainable logistics. The latest Fast Forward Challenge aims to connect innovative startups offering viable, sustainable solutions for logistics and supply chains with DHL,“ said Katja Busch, Chief Commercial Officer at DHL and Head of Customer Solutions & Innovation. “We saw many great ideas, such as those from the finalists: TUX mobility, Planet Protector and BANF. Planet Protector uses sheep wool to replace polystyrene for insulation. BANF is an Internet of Things start-up using tire sensors to reduce fuel consumption, increase tire lifespan, and enhance safety for vehicles. We look forward to working with all finalists, together with our customers and partners, to help scale and implement some of these solutions in Asia Pacific to materialize the environmental impact.”