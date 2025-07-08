Dorsett Mongkok Grants Travellers’ 3 Wishes: 3 Extra Perks, 26-Hour Stays & 20% Savings on Direct Bookings

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2025 - This summer, experience Hong Kong’s magic at Dorsett Mongkok , the award-winning 4-star hotel crowned a TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice for 13 consecutive years. Located just 5 MTR stops (28 minutes) from Hong Kong Disneyland – where the 20th Anniversary “Magical Party” begins June 28, 2025 – the hotel invites travellers to book its exclusive “Dorsett 3 Wishes” package at 20% off best available rates.

Guests may personalize their stay by choosing any three perks from options such as Airport Express tickets, a complimentary dim sum meal, room upgrades and more. The official website exclusive includes a 26-hour stay with flexible check-in/out times plus two bonus hours.

Walkable Foodie Paradise + Shuttle-Access To Hong Kong’s Best

Dorsett Mongkok offers an ideal location in the heart of Hong Kong’s attractions, surrounded by Michelin-recommended street food and renowned dim sum restaurants. The property sits just a 7-minute walk from Olympic MTR Station and Olympian City shopping mall. For further exploration, the hotel’s convenient shuttle service provides direct access to popular destinations including Ladies Market, Temple Street Night Market, Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, and West Kowloon - home to Hong Kong’s premier cultural attractions such as the M+ Museum and Palace Museum.

Personalized Hong Kong Escape: 3 Complimentary Perks with 26-Hour Stay

Guests can unlock 20% off best rates for stays of two nights or more through the Dorsett 3 Wishes room package, featuring three complimentary perks to choose from:

Airport Express Ticket

Premium Dim Sum Set

Local Cha Chaan Teng Meal

Local SIM card

Tourist Octopus

Free Room Upgrade & more...

Guests who book directly through the hotel’s official website unlock an exclusive 26-hour stay – with fully flexible check-in/out times designed for early bird arrivals or late-night city explorers.

The ultimate Hong Kong itinerary begins here - BOOK DIRECT to claim 3 complimentary wishes!

