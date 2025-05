Dorsett Wanchai and Dorsett Mongkok Promise a Fantastic Summer Vacation for Families

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 May 2025 - As summer approaches, the award-winning Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong, and Dorsett Mongkok, Hong Kong under Dorsett Hospitality International, are thrilled to introduce the Family Stay & Play experience for family travelers. With the Fantastic 4 Family package, guests can enjoy up to 35% off family rooms, complimentary breakfast for the entire family, and a wide range of thoughtful and delightful amenities for the little ones.

A Beyond Thoughtful Family Stay & Play Experience

From the moment guests step into the hotel, they are welcomed by a complimentary candy bar (available daily from 6-7 pm). Upon check-in, children receive a surprise “Little Foodies” snack box and the hotel’s signature Jasper teddy, providing adorable companionship throughout their stay in Hong Kong.

Inside the rooms, families will find a range of kids’ amenities, including kid-size slippers and branded shower products. For families traveling with babies, the hotels offer complimentary rentals of baby cots, feeding amenities, and bathing and hygiene essentials, ensuring a hassle-free stay. To keep kids entertained, Teddy Jasper’s Adventure Kit, complete with board games and a music night light, is also available.

At Dorsett Wanchai, children will be delighted with an in-room piñata surprise (for selected bookings) and the Star Wars pinball machine in the hotel lobby.

Enjoy up to 35% off stays in our spacious family rooms, including Triple Rooms, Family Quad Rooms, and Interconnecting Rooms with our Fantastic 4 Family package. Additional benefits include:

--> Complimentary daily breakfast for the whole family

--> Flexible check-in/out times and a full 26-hour stay (exclusive to official website bookings)^

--> Branded bath amenities and personalized slippers for kids

--> Welcome gifts such as the “Little Foodies” Snack Box, Jasper Teddy and in-room surprise sweet treats

--> Free Baby Gear Rentals, including baby dining essentials, bathing and hygiene amenities, and Jasper’s Adventure Kit for a fun stay experience

For more information and reservation, please visit:

--> Dorsett Wanchai

--> Dorsett Mongkok

^Not applicable to Family Quad Room bookings at Dorsett Mongkok. Above offers are available from now until December 31, 2025. Please refer to the hotel website for details.