Drug & Medical Device & Aesthetics, 肌顏態 was displayed at the CSD2025, The GeneQueens and 金因敷 launch was grandly held in Changsha

HONG KONG SAR - EQS Newswire - 2 July 2025 - On June 27, 2025, Uni-Bio Science Group Limited (the “Group”)grandly held a new medical aesthetics product launch event in Changsha, releasing the high-end series GeneQueens of 肌顏態® and the medical device brand 金因敷®. Many experts, KOLs and partners attended the event. This launch not only showcased the Group’s achievements in R&D, but also marked the comprehensive layout in the “drug, medical device and Aesthetics” field. 1、 High-end medical aesthetics: GeneQueens series At the launch, the Group unveiled the high-end series of 肌顏態® -——GeneQueensTM (Human-Sequence Triple Protein Repair & Balance Ampoule). which functions on skin repair and anti-aging. By activating cell regeneration, it helps users restore their youthful and healthy skin condition.

GeneQueensTM sets a new standard for anti-aging and repair by adding three core ingredients in sufficient quantities. Skbrella FN, as a key ingredient for cell repair, can accelerate the healing of skin wounds and promote the adhesion and migration of new cells. III Collagen strongly fills the skin structure, significantly enhancing elasticity and firmness. XVII Collagen can strengthen the connection between the epidermis and dermis, and consolidate the youthful foundation of the skin. In addition, GeneQueens adopts a sterile and preservative-free formula, relying on high-purity raw materials and patented technology, providing users with an “instant enjoyment” precise and efficient experience. Its unique formula and outstanding efficacy were highly recognized by many experts on the spot. 2、金因敷 showcased a variety of new products Meanwhile, the Group also launched several new products of its medical device brand - 金因敷®, focusing on the professional repair field of medical aesthetics.

金因敷® complies with strict clinical trials and quality inspections to ensure its safety and effectiveness. The product adopts a high-purity non-allergenic formula, which can moisturize and accelerate wound repair. It also uses an exclusive cooling technology to relieve postoperative swelling and pain, providing a professional solution for sensitive skin and post-medical procedure care. 3、The latest research data was presented at CSD2025 It is worth mentioning that 肌顏態® also showcased the research data of “The Efficacy Study of Fibronectin in the Repair of Skin Barrier Damage for the post-medical procedure” jointly conducted with the Cosmetics Testing Center of the Dermatology Hospital of Southern Medical University in the poster area of the 30th Academic Conference of the Chinese Medical Association (CSD2025). This is not only an endorsement of the Group’s research capabilities, but also provides experts and scholars in the industry with an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the 肌顏態® technology and products. As an annual grand event in the field of dermatology and venereology in China, CSD2025 brings together authoritative experts and scholars in dermatology across the country, presenting multi-dimensional academic achievements and exchanges of ideas. The poster area is one of the core venues of the academic annual conference. Posters are not only an important way for researchers to showcase their scientific research achievements, but also a key link in promoting the dissemination of academic ideas and the feedback of clinical practice.

4、Academic speeches by several experts Several clinical experts at the launch further recognized the significant clinical value of 肌顏態® and 金因敷®. The experts highlighted that 肌顏態®’ s patented ingredient, Skbrella FN, demonstrates immense potential in improving damaged sensitive skin barriers, reducing inflammatory erythema, alleviating discomfort sensations such as burning, tightness and itching, as well as enhancing post-laser repair and healing. In the clinical observations over the past few months, many patients treated with 肌顏態® have achieved remarkable therapeutic effects. The symptoms of anesthetic allergy have been rapidly relieved, the inflammatory pigmentation post-laser has significantly improved, the skin barrier has been repaired, and the patient satisfaction rate is extremely high. 金因敷® can effectively reduce redness, swelling and pain for post-medical procedures, accelerate wound healing and shorten the recovery time.

6、The signing ceremony reflects the market potential Mr. Zhao Zhigang, CEO of Uni-Bio Science Group, emphasized: “ We have always adhered to the standards of biopharmaceuticals in creating skin care products. The release of GeneQueens and 金因敷 is an important milestone in building the “Drugs, Medical device and Aesthetics” strategy and creating a full-cycle skin care solution, aiming to meet consumers’ increasingly refined skin health needs. “

Furthermore, Ms. Liu Yihua, President of Global Cosmetics Group, attended the launch as an important guest. Uni-Bio Science Group and Global Cosmetics Group have jointly established a medical research co-creation biological platform. Utilizing gene-editing biosynthesis technology, the platform has launched Skbrella FN – a highly bioactive recombinant human fibronectin known as “皮優理”. The launch also witnessed a grand strategic signing ceremony. The Group has achieved in-depth cooperation with many well-known medical aesthetics chain institutions and well-known agents. This signing is not only a high recognition of the quality and market potential of GeneQueens and 金因敷®, but also a key step for the Group to accelerate commercialization and expand channels. Through strong alliances with leading channel partners, the Group will reach the core consumers and ensure the rapid release of huge commercial value.