Exclusive Seaside-Inspired Collection Featuring Disney’s Stitch Launches Now at OH!SOME

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2025 - The storefront of OH!SOME’s Grand Kota Bintang location in Bekasi is getting a limited-time makeover to celebrate OH!SOME’s latest collaboration with Disney. OH!SOME’s Stitch-themed collection launched globally on May 9, ahead of the release of Disney’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch”. The launch is accompanied by “Stitch Summer Invasion”, a Stitch-themed event in Jakarta, with OH!SOME as one of the key supporting collaborators.

The new collection marks the brand’s first time being inspired by Stitch and seaside-themed elements, bringing a fresh sense of sunshine and relaxation. Perfect for a beach getaway, the collection includes straw shoulder bags, bento boxes, beach towels and flip-flops.

Stitch fans can also discover exclusive merchandise only available at OH!SOME, such as acrylic quicksand blocks featuring a beach scene with Stitch and Angel and charms showcasing Stitch surfing. The collection also includes ice-cold tumblers and puzzles with sand play scenes, as well as adorable Stitch-themed plush toys in jellyfish, crab, and anglerfish hats.

Beyond that, it includes practical daily-use items like hair accessories, neck pillows, handheld fans, scented candles, and portable chargers. These items infuse beach vibes into daily routines, making it easy to carry that relaxed and holiday spirit anytime, anywhere.

Back in January, OH!SOME teamed up with Disney to launch a special Winnie the Pooh picnic-themed collection.

“We’re all about spreading joy and creating meaningful moments. Whether it’s through our products or interactive events, OH!SOME is where happy memories are made,“ an OH!SOME representative said.