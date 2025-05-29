Rawang snatch thief arrested, hunt on for accomplice

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was arrested for attempting to snatch a woman’s necklace along Jalan Maxwell, Rawang on Sunday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the incident occurred at 5.25 pm when the suspect and an accomplice, who is still at large, attempted to snatch a necklace from a woman in her 40s as she was getting into her vehicle after shopping.

“The suspect grabbed the victim’s gold necklace and tried to flee, but was apprehended by the woman’s husband with the help of bystanders at the scene.

“However, his accomplice managed to give the slip on a motorcycle. The victim sustained injuries to her chest and knee from the incident,“ he said in a statement today.

Noor Ariffin also said that the 31-year-old suspect has been remanded for seven days. The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt during a robbery.

He added that efforts to track down the other suspect are ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Investigating Officer Insp Muhammad Hakimir Razally at 011-33352585 or the Gombak district police headquarters operations room at 03-61262222.

Earlier, a video of the incident went viral, showing an 18-second clip of the victim’s husband quickly apprehending the snatch thief.