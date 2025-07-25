Fashion Goes Live: How Brands and Affiliates Win Consumer Trust Through Shopee Live

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 July 2025 - Buying fashion online has long come with a familiar challenge — a hint of hesitation, some second-guessing, and an overall sense of uncertainty before placing an order. Today’s buyers aren’t just looking for great deals; they want trusted reviews, value for money, and products that meet their expectations. Building that buyer confidence continues to be a non-negotiable part of the shopping journey.

Stepping up to the challenge are local brands and affiliates, bridging the gap between buyers and sellers through value-driven livestream content that clicks, connects, and converts. By extending their presence online, they’re fostering trust, addressing consumer needs, and creating a shopping experience that feels personal and convenient.

From Cautious to Confident

Instead of scrolling endlessly or second-guessing purchases, more buyers are turning to livestreams for guidance and inspiration.

Take local Malaysian apparel brand Asikin Ahmad, known for elegant wear with a traditional contemporary twist. “Shoppers today are more cautious — they want to be sure of what they’re buying, and that trust doesn’t come easy online. That’s why livestreaming has been such a game changer. It lets us connect directly with our customers, show how our pieces fit, and build trust through real-time interaction.”

During Shopee’s recent campaign, Asikin Ahmad, invested additional time in livestreaming resulting in more than 400% increase in livestream sales. Beyond hosting their own livestreams, they also tap into Shopee’s Affiliate network to amplify word-of-mouth discovery.

nnnglobal, a Shopee affiliate, shares his experience working with local fashion brands. “As a fashion content creator, I love showing how stylish and versatile Muslimah wear can be. When I partner with fashion brands, we work closely to bring their collections to life on livestream. I take the time to understand their key pieces, fabrics, and what makes their designs special so I can present them and answer questions confidently. This kind of hands-on collaboration makes the livestream more engaging, informative, and not to mention, rewarding”

Through this collaborative approach, nnnglobal was able to drive up to 6X more orders for local fashion brands during last month’s sale. This demonstrates the potential that’s possible when brands and affiliates work in synergy, combining their strengths to turn cautious buyers into confident customers.

Livestreams That Speak to Shoppers

When done strategically, livestreaming can be a powerful conversion tool. To keep up, local sellers are doubling down on their livestream strategies to meet buyers where they are.

Modest fashion brand owner Tudung Fareha is a prime example. “Understanding my audience is key. Most of my viewers are young Muslim women looking for styling tips. In my livestreams, I focus on showing fresh and versatile ways to wear my scarves. More importantly, they feel like they’re getting full value out of the product. I also time my livestreams when my audience is most active on the app. Some people think going live is just about showing products, but having a proper strategy makes all the difference if you want real results!”

During last month’s sale, Tudung Fareha more than doubled their viewership and revenue with the majority coming from livestream, proving how powerful Shopee Live can be in enabling local fashion brand growth.

It’s not just sellers making an impact, affiliates like yunyt2201 are bringing inspirations to life as well. “People don’t just want to see clothes, they want to see themselves in them,” he shared. “When I promote modest fashion brands, I focus on building my followers’ confidence by creating content that speaks to their everyday needs. My audience are usually concerned about how to dress modestly while staying cool in the hot weather. So, I focus my content on recommending breathable, modest pieces that offer comfort without compromising on style or coverage. People want their problems solved and now, I regularly strategise my livestreams this way!”

Through this focus, yunyt2201 was able to gain more than a thousand followers within 7 days and contribute an additional 50% in sales for local fashion brands last month.

This shows that with the right timing and approach, livestreaming can benefit everyone - buyers, brands, and affiliates. Ultimately, it boils down to knowing your audience and creating content that answers their needs.

Get Ready With Shopee This 8.8 Shopee Live Fashion Week

As shoppers become more intentional with how and where they spend, livestream commerce is quickly becoming the go-to way to discover fashion. Today’s brands and affiliates are leveraging Shopee’s comprehensive content ecosystem so buyers can shop confidently.

This 8.8, catch Sharifah Rose, Shak Shazwan, and Cupcake Aishah this Shopee Live Fashion Week happening from 1 to 11 August 2025. Buyers can look forward to Lagi Murah deals, including daily 50% off Fashion Vouchers, Free Shipping with no minimum spend, and exclusive livestream-only vouchers. Join us this 8.8 and experience how Shopee makes shopping your favourite fashion brands Lagi Murah and Lagi Cepat!

Hashtag: #Shopee

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.