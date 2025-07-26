Kedah sees sharp rise in crimes involving women, children

ALOR SETAR: Crimes involving women and children in Kedah have surged, averaging 42 cases a month in the first half of 2025 compared with an average of 16 cases monthly last year, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said sexual crimes were particularly alarming, with children under 18 making up 75 per cent of reported victims.

“These figures only reflect reported cases. In many of these incidents, the perpetrators are people known to the victims,” he told reporters after launching the Kedah Contingent Children Interview Centre (CIC) here today.

Saifuddin said the CIC plays a critical role in building corroborative evidence when children are victims or witnesses, noting that its work requires officers with psychological and counselling expertise.

“The CIC’s expertise comes from police officers with psychological backgrounds and professional qualifications in related fields. This group must possess counselling, psychological and trauma management skills,” he added.

There are currently 31 CICs nationwide, including two in Kedah, he said, adding that the Home Ministry will continue to support the centres as they strengthen their competencies. - Bernama