$!FBS and SUKA Society Support Malaysian Communities During Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2025 - FBS, a leading global broker, continues making a difference by donating $10 000 to support vulnerable communities in Malaysia during the holy month of Ramadan. In partnership with SUKA Society, FBS is providing essential food supplies, gift packs, and celebrations for refugee children, foster families, and survivors of human trafficking.

On February 25, FBS and SUKA Society launched the initiative with the first monthly food packing event, ensuring that unaccompanied refugee minors receive essential nutrition. The collaboration will continue throughout Ramadan with several key activities:

• Mid-March: The preparation of Ramadan gift packs for refugee minors and Muslim foster families.

• March 3–21: Food deliveries to government protection shelters supporting survivors of human trafficking.

• March 26: The second monthly food packing event.

• April 9 & 12: Hari Raya celebrations for undocumented and refugee children.

“This Ramadan, we are grateful to once again collaborate with FBS in supporting vulnerable and marginalized communities through SUKA Society’s programs,“ said Anderson Selvasegaram, Executive Director, SUKA Society. “Thanks to FBS’s generosity, we will be able to bring joy and relief to those in need, including 45 refugee children without parents, 16 foster refugee families, and 100 survivors of human trafficking. Ramadan is a time of hope and generosity, and the support from FBS will provide much-needed comfort and dignity to our beneficiaries.”

FBS volunteers participated in organizing aid packages and preparing deliveries to guarantee efficient distribution to those in need. “At FBS, we believe in giving back to the community. Today, alongside SUKA Society volunteers, we worked together to organize essential aid, ensuring that those in need receive basic amenities efficiently. It’s inspiring to see the impact of collective effort in making a difference,“ shared Aizzat Arfa, FBS Official Representative.

FBS is honored to contribute to meaningful initiatives that bring relief, dignity, and joy to those in need. As the company continues its mission to empower communities, it remains committed to making a real impact beyond trading.

