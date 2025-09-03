A Chinese national in Singapore has decided to provide a monetary incentive for those who can find her the perfect match.

The Straits Times reported that the young woman, Bella Dai, was offering a S$2,000 (RM6,640) reward for anyone who sets her up with a suitable candidate.

Hailing from Cheng-du, Dai is looking for a man aged between 25 to 42 years old based in Singapore, possessing a “mastery in his craft”, interested in wellness and fitness, brave enough to “face difficult conversations” and open to “explore spirituality for self-development”, as quoted.

One important condition to note is that the money will be handed to the person if she and the candidate end up in a committed relationship for six months.

The 29-year-old said she put the idea into motion after a conversation with her friend that inspired her to apply her “work principles”, as quoted, into improving her dating life.

“I realised the struggle we have with finding a relationship is the search. None of my friends join dating apps because the intent of people on those is very unpredictable

“Because every campaign starts with awareness, I wanted people to know that I am available and I am looking,” Dai was quoted as saying.

Dai also decided to offer a payment of RM6,640 to “shock or leave a lingering impression”, as quoted, on those who come across her post, considering how much one may fork out for a professional matchmaker.

Following her announcement, five potential suitors were referred to Dai, along with their social media or LinkedIn profiles.

Dai also said putting out a bounty means that her friends will not have to crack their heads when vetting a prospective date and friends who know her well will also be able to identify matches who align with her interests and values.

The bounty approach, according to Dai, also reduces the likelihood of being “ghosted”, a term used for those who abruptly end all communication with someone without explanation.

“That’s what’s great about meeting through friends. You don’t have to worry about being ghosted because you know they wouldn’t do that to a friend’s friend,” she was also quoted as saying.

Even if Dai’s approach may not be for everyone, she believes those looking for love should consider letting their friends know how serious they are in finding a suitable date.