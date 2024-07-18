FitLine becomes Official Partner of the ATP Tour

LONDON, UK/ SCHENGEN - Newsaktuell – 18 July 2024 - FitLine is proud to announce a new multi-year partnership with the world’s top-tier men’s tennis tour. The athletes will benefit from the FitLine products, with the brand being the new Official Sports Nutrition Partner and Official Energy Bar Partner of the ATP Tour.

The ATP Tour chose FitLine as its new Official Partner due to the shared commitment to supporting athletic performance and clean sport, both for professional and recreational athletes alike. “We’re delighted to welcome Fitline to the ATP Tour’s partner roster. The synergies between our brands are evident, with both organisations dedicated to optimising athletic performance”, said Massimo Calvelli, ATP CEO. “This partnership reflects the ATP Tour’s appeal to global partners and our strength in engaging fans digitally.”

FitLine’s premium products are developed and distributed exclusively by PM-International. CEO, Rolf Sorg, added, “Through our partnership with the ATP Tour, we are proud that our sports nutrition is now represented on one of the largest stages in global professional sports. We’re excited to connect with tennis fans worldwide and continue sharing our passion to support professional and amateur sports in the community”.

Established in top-class sport and doping-controlled

All FitLine nutritional supplement products have been on the Cologne list® for almost 20 years. The Cologne List® is an initiative from the sport and publishes products that have been tested for doping substances by a world-leading laboratory in NEM analysis (dietary supplements). The Cologne List® offers athletes and companies an independent service platform on which information is published transparently to increase security for both sides. For more information, please visit: www.koelnerliste.com

The importance of the Cologne list® is appreciated by many top athletes who use FitLine and is positively emphasized by sports associations that are convinced of the FitLine products.

Far more than 1,000 top athletes from more than 85 disciplines and 40 nations trust FitLine dietary supplements and FitLine is the official supplier of numerous sports associations and national teams in addition to the ATP Tour, such as the German, Austrian, Polish and Canadian Ski Associations (DSV, ÖSV, PZN, ACA), the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), the German Cyclists Federation (BDR), the German Athletics Association (DLV), the Olympic Base Hamburg/Schleswig-Holstein (OSP), the Swiss and Luxembourg Handball Federations (SHV, FHL), the Swiss Squash Federation, the Luxembourg Basketball Federation (FLBB), the Korean Wrestling Federation (KWF) and several others.

