ASEAN needs to work together on internet regulatory framework: Fahmi

SINGAPORE: ASEAN needs to work together in exploring a stricter regulatory framework to ensure a safer internet ecosystem for children and families in the region, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said discussions on the framework are currently being led by Thailand and will continue when Malaysia takes over the ASEAN chairmanship next year.

According to Fahmi, the proposal received the support of Singapore’s Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo in a bilateral meeting on Monday.

“This meeting not only brings our two ministries closer but also shows an effort where both of us will convey similar views on this issue to the ASEAN level, especially when Malaysia becomes the chair of ASEAN next year.

“This is a positive step and will make the Internet and ecosystem in Malaysia, Singapore and the Southeast Asian region safer for children and families,“ he told Bernama here.

He said Teo also welcomed Malaysia’s move to introduce a new regulatory framework related to safe Internet for children and families from Aug 1 which will come into effect on Jan 1, 2025.

Through the new framework, all social media services and Internet messaging services that have at least eight million registered users in Malaysia will need to apply for an Application Service Provision Class Licence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

Singapore has a regulatory framework for social media platforms in the country since 2022.

On Monday, Fahmi also visited TikTok’s Transparency and Accountability Centre (TAC) at its headquarters here.

Fahmi and the Malaysian delegation, comprising officials from the Communications Ministry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, were briefed on TikTok’s operations, including its community guidelines and recommendations system.

The minister also experienced the moderation workstation simulation at TikTok.

The Singapore TAC opened late last year and is the first in Asia Pacific. To date, TikTok has hosted more than 300 guests from civil society groups, regulators and industry partners.

Fahmi is in Singapore for a three-day working visit, mostly to meet social media platform operators to hold discussions relating to issues such as scams, cyberbullying, pornography and troll farms.