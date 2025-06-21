Galaxy Macau Celebrates an Array of Award Wins Ranking it Macau’s Most-Awarded Luxury Resort

Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025 and Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025 Recognise Galaxy Macau with Top Honours

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 20 June 2025 - Galaxy Macau™ (”Galaxy Macau”) the World-class Luxury Resort, celebrates a glittering array of award wins in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, and the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025. Galaxy Macau and four of its distinguished hotels, including Galaxy Hotel™; Banyan Tree Macau; Andaz Macau and Raffles at Galaxy Macau, have been recognized across five award categories in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, as a testament to exceptional hospitality, unparalleled design, and unforgettable guest experiences. The editors, expert contributors and readers at Travel + Leisure, were generous in their praise, bestowing a suite of top honours. With Galaxy Hotel crowned the “Best Hotel in Macau”, reaffirming its dedication to best-in-class excellence, Banyan Tree Spa Macau secured the top spot for the “Hotel Spas in Macau” category for the third consecutive year. With Ms. Joanne Chan of Banyan Tree Macau, ranked best-in-class in the “Hotel General Managers of the Year” category for her standout dedication to guest experience.

The Grand Resort Deck at Galaxy Macau, home to the world’s longest Skytop Aquatic Adventure River Ride and the world’s largest Skytop Wave Pool, led the way for “Best Hotel Pools” in Macau, reinforcing its leading positioning as the ultimate resort experience in Macau. The stunning pools at Banyan Tree Macau and Raffles at Galaxy Macau also ranked within the top ten on the esteemed list.



