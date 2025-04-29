MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2025 - Galaxy Macau™, a world-class luxurious integrated resort boasting over 120 dining offerings, is widely recognized as a gastronomic crossroads where global palates converge, presenting award-winning delicacies to guests from locals and global alike. Beyond its culinary diversity, the integrated resort turns its spotlight this season onto the launch of “Timeless Flavors of Macau,“ showcasing Galaxy Macau’s commitment to supporting local SMEs, collaborating with time-honored Macanese brands to present a heartfelt tribute to the city’s culinary legacy. All while underscoring its endeavors to preserving Macau’s UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy proivenance, while elevating the city’s dining scene to greater heights.

This series debuts with a collaboration between Waso Cafe, the iconic cha chaan teng, and Tong Iec Pak Fa Fui, a century-old purveyor of traditional preserves. The culinary team at Waso Cafe has meticulously incorporated Pak Fa Fui’s beloved products into exceptional dishes such as “Pork Ribs with Five Preserved Vegetables”, “Stir-Fried Noodles with Shredded Pork”, and “Braised Pork Belly in Waso Soft Bun”, creating a harmonious fusion of flavors to delight the senses. The beverage menu offers dazzling creative infusions of preserved fruits – think “Preserved Plum and Mulberry Herbal Tea”, “Soda with Dried Tangerine Peel and Dried Sweet Plum”, and “Sprite with Salted Lemon and Fresh Lemon” - a refreshing nostalgic ode to spring and summer. These six delicious creations are available for a limited time only.

Galaxy Macau also offers a diverse range of culinary experiences encompassing regional Chinese cuisines, including Northern, Sichuan, and Cantonese dishes. Each with expert tea sommeliers who are deeply versed in Chinese tea culture and earn coveted award titles at national competitions for their exceptional skills in the art of curating exclusive premium pairings. On May 15, Galaxy Macau is hosting the “The Art of Tea: Workshop and Dinner”, promising an immersive exploration of Chinese tea traditions led by the Champion of the 2018 National Competition for Tea Sommeliers, Mr. Andrew U. Guests will be joining the journey into tea by tasting nine rare teas, mastering basic brewing techniques, and gaining foundational knowledge of different tea varieties, with a curated tea set gift to take home. The evening will culminate at Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant with a Tea-infused Cuisine and Tea Pairing Dinner, Savor the refreshing fragrance of Iron Buddha in his tender abalone, or immerse yourself in the pleasing jasmine notes in a crispy pigeon. Three award-winning tea masters will be at the dinner to present their selection of premium teas, with each brew telling a unique story. Guests will embark on a sensorial adventure by sipping, studying, brewing, and savoring, and finally immersing themselves in the refined artistry of Chinese tea culture.