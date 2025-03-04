Galaxy Macau™ Presents: ANDREA BOCELLI Live in Concert – A Soul-Stirring Spectacle

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2025 - Galaxy Arena, Macau’s new cultural landmark, hosted an unforgettable evening on March 29 as the world’s most beloved tenor, Andrea Bocelli, staged his debut solo concert in the city. Presented by Galaxy Macau™, the highly anticipated event drew a sold-out crowd of adoring fans from Greater China and across Asia-Pacific — all embracing the evening as a once-in-a-lifetime musical pilgrimage. A transcendent musical voyage spanning operatic masterpieces, cinematic scores, and beloved pop anthems, the performance unfolded as a soul-stirring odyssey, leaving the audience spellbound by its emotional depth and artistic brilliance.

As the first tenor to grace Galaxy Arena, Andrea Bocelli has made his long-awaited return to Asian stages after a nine-year hiatus — a concert brimming with historic significance. He has mesmerized audiences with his celestial “Voice of God” and a masterfully curated song list that bridged classical grandeur and contemporary resonance.

The concert was elevated by a world-class ensemble under the baton of renowned conductor Carlo Bernini, alongside virtuoso flutist Andrea Griminelli and soprano Mariam Battistelli. The stage also welcomed special guests Amy Manford and Matteo Bocelli, Andrea Bocelli’s son, whose heartfelt duet with his father became the evening’s most poignant moment.