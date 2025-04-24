CYBERJAYA: Malaysia successfully maintained its position as the ninth-largest exporter of high-technology goods out of 143 countries worldwide in 2023, the highest recognition it has achieved in the past decade.

Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad, secretary-general of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), said that Malaysia’s high-tech exports increased by US$2 billion (US$1 = RM4.40) to reach US$127 billion in 2023.

He said high-tech exports comprised 58.69 per cent of total manufacturing exports in 2023, up from 52.48 per cent recorded in 2022.

He also noted that the country recorded its highest trade surplus in a decade, totalling US$51.5 billion.

“Measuring the value of Malaysia’s high-tech exports is not an easy task. First and foremost, the definition of ‘high technology’ must comply with international standards, including those set by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank.

“For a long time, the Malaysia Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) has been responsible for calculating and tracking Malaysia’s high-tech export performance and will continue to carry out this important role moving forward,” he said during the launch of the Malaysia High Technology Performance Report 2023 here today.

The report’s launch briefing was also attended by MIGHT co-chair (industry) Tan Sri Ahmad Tajuddin Ali, co-chair (government) Tan Sri Zakri Abdul Hamid, and president and chief executive officer Rushdi Abdul Rahim.

Hasnol Zam Zam emphasised MOSTI’s commitment to expanding and strengthening the national innovation ecosystem to ensure sustained competitiveness across all development sectors, especially in high technology.

In addition to MIGHT, he mentioned that several international institutions also use high-tech export indicators as a key measure to assess a country’s competitiveness and innovation capacity.

Meanwhile, Rushdi noted that although the telecommunications electronics product group remained the largest contributor with US$36 billion, accounting for 80.58 per cent of total high-tech goods exports across nine subgroups, there remains significant growth potential in other categories such as scientific equipment, office machinery, electrical machinery, and aerospace surplus.

However, he highlighted that these categories must be supported by a robust innovation ecosystem and effective market penetration strategies.

“Beyond directly contributing to the nation’s aspiration to become a high-income, technology-based economy, this dynamic innovation ecosystem also strengthens Malaysia’s position in achieving technological sovereignty, ensuring the country is not only capable of utilising but also mastering and controlling these strategic technologies,” he added.