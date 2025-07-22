Galaxy Macau Ushers in ‘A Summer More Colorful’

The Award-Winning Integrated Resort Unveils a Dazzling Summer of Unparalleled Fun and Exclusive Rewards

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 21 July 2025 - As the summer sun shines brightly, Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort is transformed into a vibrant playground, offering unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. This season, the award-winning resort is redefining the art of summer fun with its dazzling Summer Colorful Parade, tantalizing mocktails, and exclusive rewards. Immerse in the Galaxy Macau summer experience

The Summer Colorful Parade is a spectacle that transforms the precinct into a vibrant playground, bringing together acrobats, stilt walkers and dancers, in a mesmerizing display of synchronized moves that will captivate the hearts of all who attend. With three daily sessions at 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00, guests can enjoy the excitement at Galaxy Promenade multiple times a day. The 17:00 session promises to be especially thrilling, with a special appearance by Wavey the Peacock, Galaxy Kidz’s beloved mascot. To beat the heat, guests can indulge in a refreshing giant ‘drink’ at Jade Lobby – where a thirst-quenching oversized summer cocktail is a true masterpiece that embodies the essence of summer coolness. This stunning backdrop is sure to generate a flurry of Instagram-worthy moments, making it a must-visit spot for social media enthusiasts. Shop till you drink – and win For those seeking a more elevated experience, Promenade Central’s Posh Bar is a haven of sophistication, boasting a thematic color palette and an expertly crafted cocktail menu by award-winning mixologist Nokoy Mak, from Raffles at Galaxy Macau’s renowned Long Bar. From 12:00 to 22:00, guests can savor a range of tantalizing summer mocktails, carefully designed to match their unique mood. This as a special treat, shoppers who spend MOP10,000 at Galaxy Promenade will receive a complimentary drink at Posh Bar, making it the perfect way to unwind after a day of shopping. To make this summer even more unforgettable, Galaxy Macau is offering an array of exclusive shopping privileges this August. In addition, a brand-new beauty and wellness-themed journey is available at DFS Macau, Galaxy Macau (Beauty), featuring luxury wellness activations and shopping rebates. From now until September 14, guests can indulge in a kaleidoscope of colorful experiences that will leave them beaming with joy. To add an extra layer of excitement, a lucky draw is up for grabs, with prizes totaling up to MOP1 million, including luxurious stay experiences at Galaxy Macau’s esteemed hotels – Andaz Macau, Banyan Tree Macau, and Galaxy Hotel™. Guests can participate in the lucky draw by spending MOP500 or more, and double their chances of winning by paying with UnionPay. Hotel stays at Galaxy Macau or Broadway Hotel, tickets to shows and VR Immersive Experiences are also eligible for entry into the draw. Lock your sight towards the stage

The summer fun doesn’t stop there. Galaxy Macau is hosting a series of electrifying events that will get your heart racing. The Grand Resort Deck will come alive with the summer season’s second Pool Party, presenting a thrilling event on August 16, featuring a rising singer-songwriter from Hong Kong and other internationally renowned performers. The world’s largest Skytop Wave Pool will be rocking to the beat of their hottest tracks! For those looking for an exciting summer, Galaxy Macau has an impressive lineup of upcoming shows. Catch Baekhyun’s World Tour <Reverie> in Macau at the Galaxy Arena on August 30 and 31, as well as Joe Wong’s Comedy Tour: ‘Between Jobs’ - Macau on August 17 at the immersive G Box. With more to come, Galaxy Macau is solidifying its position as one of the four Culture Cities of East Asia 2025. The luxury resort destination to visit in Macau for the ultimate holiday escape, watch the mercury rise with an energetic line-up of events and entertainment, as well as vibrant, sun-drenched dining and shopping experiences that pop! At Galaxy Macau, the mantra is simple: create lasting memories surrounded by colorful moments. So, come and experience the ultimate summer getaway, where the fun is endless, and the memories are forever. Visit Galaxy Macau this summer and be a part of ‘A Summer More Colorful’!