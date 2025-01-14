$!Gensler Honoured for Leadership in Sustainability with Dual Wins at 2024 ACES Awards

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 January 2025 - Gensler, the leading global architecture and design firm, celebrated a dual win at the 2024 Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable design across the Asia Pacific Middle East (APME) region. Gensler received the Green Initiative Award for its dedication to driving sustainable practices across its projects, while David Calkins, Gensler’s Co-Regional Managing Principal for APME, was recognised with the Outstanding Leaders in Asia Award, marking his second consecutive year receiving this honour.

The ACES Awards recognised Gensler’s transformative impact through initiatives such as the Gensler Cities Climate Challenge (GC3), which aims to achieve carbon neutrality across the built environment by 2030. GC3 encompasses a robust strategy to reduce operational and embodied carbon by incorporating advanced technology, sustainable materials, and strategic procurement. With a significant presence across APME, Gensler has been instrumental in developing tailored solutions for regional climate and sustainability challenges, setting an industry benchmark for environmental stewardship.

David Calkins expressed his pride in Gensler APME’s commitment to sustainable design, stating, “Our work in the APME region showcases the depth of Gensler’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. Receiving the Green Initiative Award and Outstanding Leaders in Asia Award is a testament to our team’s relentless drive to push the boundaries of sustainable architecture and design. This recognition reflects our shared vision for a carbon-neutral future, where every project contributes positively to the environment and communities we serve.”

Theresa Sheils, Gensler’s Co-Regional Managing Principal for APME, highlighted the importance of collaboration in driving sustainable outcomes, remarking, “Sustainability is woven into the fabric of everything we do at Gensler. We see it as an ongoing commitment that goes beyond projects to include research, partnerships, and active community engagement. Our team’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding this direction, and their dedication to sustainability and innovation continues to set new standards across the region.”

Building on these efforts, Gensler has recently expanded its Product Sustainability (GPS) Standards to include 20 building product categories and furniture, setting a new benchmark for reducing the environmental impact of interior materials used across its projects globally. The GPS Standards address emissions, resource use, and wellness considerations, empowering clients to make sustainable choices aligned with their ESG goals. Through its focus on carbon reduction strategies, renewable energy, and collaboration with manufacturers, Gensler is driving industry-wide advancements in greener products and helping to reshape cities for a more sustainable and resilient future.

Shanggari B, President of ACES Awards, noted, “Gensler’s work in the APME region exemplifies how a clear purpose in sustainable design can redefine the architecture industry. Their Gensler Cities Climate Challenge is an ambitious goal that’s setting a new standard, not only for carbon neutrality but also for the integration of sustainability into every aspect of the design process.”

As Gensler continues to expand its efforts in sustainable architecture, this recognition from ACES reaffirms the firm’s commitment to creating positive change through design and to setting a benchmark in environmental responsibility that inspires others across the industry.

