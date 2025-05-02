PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will question three celebrities tomorrow (Feb 6) as part of an investigation into fraudulent activities at financial consultancy firms.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the celebrities will arrive at the Putrajaya headquarters at 10am, Sinar Harian reported.

“They have been called to assist in the Op Sky investigation. This does not mean they are suspects. They are only providing statements to help complete the investigation papers,“ he was quoted as saying.

This follows MACC’s January operation that uncovered corruption between financial consultancy firms and bank officers.

The investigation, dubbed Op Sky, led to 12 arrests during raids at 24 locations across the Klang Valley, conducted by the commission’s Anti-Money Laundering Division in collaboration with Bank Negara Malaysia.

The operation exposed a scheme involving RM700 million in loans approved for civil servants, where bank officers allegedly accepted bribes to process loan applications through a financial consultancy firm that submitted falsified customer documents.

On Sunday, Azam revealed that the celebrities, including one prominent public figure, are linked to the financial consultancy firm under investigation.