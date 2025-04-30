KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2025 - Gold has kept on rising almost uninterruptedly for most of 2025, recording a series of new all-time highs. Since October 2022, the metal’s price has almost doubled, having risen by more than 25% in 2025 alone, hitting a fresh all-time high of $3,500 per ounce on April 22. A $4,000 price level, once dismissed as fantasy, is now openly being discussed on trading floors across the globe. Octa Broker examines the forces behind gold’s remarkable rally — and what might come next.

Geopolitical Tensions as the Main Catalyst

The global environment in 2025 is anything but peaceful. The wars in the Middle East and Eastern Europe remain, and their long-term resolution still seems to be out of reach. The U.S.–China relations have taken a sharp downward turn. The latest installment of hostilities is being acted out in tariffs: the Trump administration has resumed a trade war footing, with China retaliating by raising tariffs on U.S. goods to 125% from 84%. Recently, the USA admitted that the tariffs for China could be increased up to 245%. This intensifying global uncertainty has propelled investors toward safe-haven assets, and none are more tried-and-tested than gold. As global trade frays and economic growth outlooks dim, gold’s role as a hedge becomes more pronounced.

Monetary Policy Expectations and Rate Cut Bets

Historically, gold tends to perform better when the interest rates are low. The current U.S. monetary policy outlook suggests a favourable environment for the precious metal. In response to weakening economic signals, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to cut interest rates at least twice in 2025. The latest Labour Department data revealed a surprise drop in U.S. consumer prices in March, bolstering expectations of a looser policy stance by mid-year. Market participants now factor in a roughly 30% chance of a full percentage point cut by December.

However, with inflation potentially resurging due to tariffs, the Fed could be forced to reverse course. Such a move might derail gold’s momentum. Still, for now, lower rates make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive, creating the potential for further price gains.

Weak Dollar Boosts Gold’s Appeal

The U.S. dollar index recently recorded its sharpest decline since 2022, hitting new yearly lows. As Kar Yong Ang, a financial market analyst at Octa Broker, explains: ‘A weaker greenback typically supports gold by making it more affordable for holders of other currencies. This trend, together with the increasing uncertainty, has encouraged strong demand, further fuelling the rally’. Indeed, the increasing demand has been evident since the beginning of the year. In the middle of April, gold fund net inflows hit a record $80 billion year-to-date, according to BofA Global Research.

Central Bank Buying and De-Dollarisation

Another bullish factor for gold is the rise in structural physical demand — especially, when it comes to global central banks that increase their gold reserves at an aggressive pace. People’s Bank of China raised its gold holdings to a record level in Q1 2025, underscoring the metal’s strategic importance. This structural demand aligns with the broader BRICS-led push for de-dollarisation. Diversifying away from U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, several countries are turning to gold as a reliable store of value — bolstering long-term demand fundamentals.

ETF Flows Reflect Retail and Institutional Demand

The growing optimism among investors regarding gold is also evident in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Gold-backed ETFs experienced significant inflows in March 2025, particularly in North America. These flows indicate robust interest from both retail investors and institutional players, further tightening the market.

Key Risks to the $4,000 Scenario

Despite the underlying bullish environment, gold may fall short of the $4,000 target and, instead, experience a significant downward correction due to several factors:

Inflation Surprise and Rate Reversal. If tariffs and supply disruptions reignite inflation, central banks may be forced to abandon dovish policies. A Fed reversal to a tightening bias could strengthen the dollar and exert a downward pressure on gold prices — potentially disrupting the bullish narrative.

Geopolitical Stabilisation. A de-escalation of global tensions, particularly between the U.S. and China or in Eastern Europe, could sharply reduce safe-haven demand. While this is not the base case for 2025, it remains a wildcard risk that traders must consider. Indeed, XAUUSD has already pulled back from its recent highs after the U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at lower tariffs for China.

Overbought Technical Conditions. Gold’s sharp rally raises the likelihood of corrective pullbacks. If momentum slows, profit-taking could spark a swift and dramatic sell-off. As with any parabolic move, volatility is inevitable: the price tends to experience short-term downtrends before new all-time-highs (ATH). Traders with short-term strategies should beware of such price drops and practice risk management: avoid large trading sums, apply stop-loss positions, and diversify their portfolio.

$4,000: Between Fantasy and Forecast

A convergence of macroeconomic, structural, and technical factors is pushing gold into uncharted territory. With macroeconomic uncertainty, rate cut expectations, geopolitical tensions, and central bank demand all aligned in support, the $4,000 level is no longer just a theoretical ceiling — it is a plausible next target. Still, the path is unlikely to be smooth. Corrections, sentiment shifts, and external shocks may temper the pace of the rally. However, for long-term holders, the thesis remains compelling.

___

Disclaimer: This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to engage in any investment activity. It does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation, or individual needs. Any action you take based on this content is at your sole discretion and risk. Octa and its affiliates accept no liability for any losses or consequences resulting from reliance on this material.

Trading involves risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Use your expertise wisely and evaluate all associated risks before making an investment decision. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Availability of products and services may vary by jurisdiction. Please ensure compliance with your local laws before accessing them.

