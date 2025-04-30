A German content creator has captured the attention of Malaysians after posting a viral video highlighting the surprising strength of the RM1 banknote — calling it ‘very strong’ after multiple failed attempts to damage it.

Dasha, who is currently based in Indonesia, took to Instagram to share her fascination with the RM1 note. In her video, she tries to tear the small blue bill but quickly discovers it’s not as flimsy as expected. Despite repeated efforts, the note holds firm.

ALSO READ: Foreign travellers say they “dislike” KL for being “more American than Malaysian”

She didn’t stop there — Dasha also poured water over the note, only to find that it remained dry and intact.

“Ringgit Malaysia is really strong lah!” she wrote in the caption.

Malaysians in the comments had plenty of fun chiming in with their own explanations.

“Because RM1 is mostly handled by small children, it has to be very hard for them to tear or damage the money,” one netizen called _hzq03 suggested.

“That’s just one ringgit — try it with a 50 or 100 and see,” aisbatusatubeg joked.