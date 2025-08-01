● 3 in 5 Grab partners are keen to pursue a Diploma or Degree

● Grab partners and their loved ones benefit from exclusive admission requirements, and enjoy additional perks including free trial classes to select courses, as well as learning tools such as tablets when they sign up via GrabAcademy

● Select Diploma programmes are also available in Chinese, making it easier for more partners to upskill themselves without language concerns

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 January 2025 - Leading superapp Grab announced today that it has partnered with the London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) to offer eight Diploma and Degree programmes, along with English language preparatory courses, to its driver- and delivery-partners, as well as their family members and friends. Offered through GrabAcademy, this initiative seeks to make tertiary education more accessible, empowering Grab’s partner community in Singapore with greater opportunities for personal and professional growth.

In a survey conducted with close to 1,100 Grab driver- and delivery-partners in Singapore[1], 3 out of 5 (or 60%) of them expressed interest in pursuing a Diploma or Degree programme. The top three motivators were to improve their skills and knowledge (27%); increase their potential earning (24%); and enhance their employability (24%). Among those who were hesitant to pursue tertiary education, respondents cited that personal or family commitments (30%) and a lack of time and course schedule flexibility (27%) were the main barriers preventing them from doing so.

To address these challenges, the programmes offered under this partnership are designed with flexibility at their core. Lessons can be attended in person, online, or through a blended approach, allowing partners to choose what works best for them. To further increase access to these programmes, Grab partners and loved ones can choose to apply via a non-standard entry requirement[2] that considers their work experiences, reducing barriers for those who wish to upskill.

Yee Wee Tang, Managing Director of Grab Singapore, said: “We have always believed that our platform can be a catalyst for lifelong learning among Singapore’s platform workers. That is why we started GrabAcademy in 2020 - to offer tailored learning programmes that meet their unique needs and aspirations. We understand that balancing work, life and learning can be tough. Through partnerships with thoughtful academic institutions like the London School of Business and Finance, we are making tertiary education more accessible, flexible and attainable for platform workers.”

Driving Impact with Industry-Relevant Education

Through this partnership, Grab partners and their loved ones are offered five Diploma programmes, three Degree programmes as well as English language preparatory courses by LSBF via GrabAcademy.

The Diploma and Degree programmes under this partnership are specially curated to meet industry demand for specialised skillsets such as cybersecurity and computer science. It also caters to the learning aspirations of Grab’s partners, who expressed strong interest in the survey to pursue tertiary education in business administration/studies as well as logistics and supply chain management. Given their interests, Diploma programmes for Business Administration as well as Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management will also be offered in Chinese, making it easier for more partners to upskill themselves without language concerns. (See Appendix for full programme list)

“We’re thrilled to work alongside Grab to offer education that is not only practical but also aligned with the current needs of the workforce,“ said Rathakrishnan Govind, LSBF Global CEO. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to bridging the skills gap in Asia and providing individuals with the knowledge and tools to thrive in their careers. The programmes will offer hands-on, skills-based training, giving learners the edge they need in an increasingly competitive job market.”

Additional support to help partners through their learning journeys

To encourage more Grab driver- and delivery-partners to upskill and reskill, Grab will offer special support including:

1. Application fee waiver for LSBF Diploma and English Language programmes.

2. Special welcome pack, including a complimentary tablet[3] upon enrolment, to complement their learning experience.

3. Free trial classes are available for select modules in the Degree and Diploma programmes, as well as the preparatory course[4]

“With the economy constantly changing, it’s important for me to keep up by upskilling and staying relevant. The new Diploma and Degree programmes from GrabAcademy and LSBF make it easier for driver-partners like myself to further my studies, and the flexibility to study online or in-person means I can continue working and earning without any interruption to my income,“ said Lim Puay Thiam, 41 Grab Delivery -Partner.

Interested partners can visit GrabAcademy for more information.

[1] GrabAcademy Further Education Survey among 1,094 driver-and delivery-partners in Singapore in July 2024

[2] Non-standard entry requirements will be assessed on a case-by-case basis subject to approval of the London School of Business and Finance’s Academic Board.

[3] Applicable only for enrolment to Degree or Diploma programmes. Applicants can choose between receiving a tablet or a GrabGifts voucher (worth SGD 250) upon successful enrolment. Tablets or GrabGifts vouchers will be physically distributed to the student on the first day of orientation.

[4] The free trial class is limited to one session per programme: one for the Degree, one for the English Diploma, one for the Mandarin Diploma, and one for the Preparatory Course in English.

Appendix 1 - List of LSBF Programmes Available for Grab driver- and delivery partners