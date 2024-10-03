$!Graphisoft introduces 2024 product lineup

SINGAPORE - 3 October 2024 - Graphisoft, the leading developer of Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solutions for architecture and multidisciplinary design, announced its latest product lineup today, including significant feature updates to Archicad, BIMcloud, BIMx, and DDScad. The newest version helps architects and engineers design sustainable and better-performing buildings, work seamlessly across disciplines, and build momentum in growing their businesses.

The latest updates follow a robust Technology Preview Program, where Graphisoft invited users to test and weigh in on the evolution of Archicad. “Two years ago, we launched our public roadmap. Since then, we’ve consistently delivered on key features, refined the roadmap based on user feedback and industry trends, and strengthened our technology partnerships to enhance the user experience,“ said Márton Kiss, Chief Product Officer at Graphisoft.

New technology partnerships strengthen OPEN BIM

Earlier this year, Graphisoft partnered with BIMmTool to enhance Scan-to-BIM and point cloud workflows, making renovation and reuse projects even smoother in Archicad. In addition, Graphisoft’s deep integration with Chaos Group’s Enscape solution delivers workflows for real-time visualization on both macOS and Windows, with seamless integration between Archicad and Enscape. In the area of parametric design, Graphisoft has a lengthy history with McNeel’s Rhino Grasshopper solution, where Graphisoft has released updated workflows. Finally, within the Nemetschek Group, Graphisoft offers a powerful set of tools that are tightly integrated to support everyday design and construction projects — like Solibri Inside for design checking and the Bluebeam Connection for PDF-based collaboration.

Archicad

Archicad’s powerful built-in tools and user-friendly interface make it the most efficient and intuitive BIM software on the market. Featuring out-of-the-box design documentation, one-click publishing, photo-realistic rendering, and best-in-class analysis, Archicad lets architects focus on what they do best: design great buildings.

“Archicad is at the heart of Cottee Parker’s ability to take on complex, large-scale projects, allowing us to challenge, lead, and innovate with the assurance that our systems can deliver our design vision,“ said Dan Potts, Design Director at Cottee Parker Architects.

Keynotes are new to Archicad in this version. They boost the documentation workflow with an automated, database-driven documentation and annotating system that integrates specifications and legends. This integrated solution eliminates the need for workarounds when consistent annotations are needed across the entire documentation set.

The improved Rhino-Grasshopper-Archicad Connection supercharges the parametric design workflow and evaluates design variations faster with a built-in hotlink module and extended beam and column support.

Archicad AI Visualizer is now based in the cloud, providing instant access without the need for desktop installation and with far quicker rendering times.

Architects can make better-informed decisions and design more sustainably thanks to a robust and growing ecosystem of Lifecycle Assessment tools by One Click LCA and Archicad solutions.

With the improved Point Cloud capabilities in BIMmTool, refurbishment and renovation projects are more effortless. Architects can manage large data sets faster to optimize their workflow. Learn more about what’s new in Archicad 28.

BIMcloud

With BIMcloud, users get secure, real-time collaboration between project team members, regardless of the size of the design project, the location of the offices, or the internet connection speed. Private and public cloud configurations on standard hardware and Software as a Service (SaaS) allow even smaller offices to take advantage of fast, efficient, and secure access to shared projects in real time.

A solid platform for multidisciplinary design collaboration, BIMcloud is the tool architects and engineers can count on. Users will experience accessible, secure collaboration supported by market-leading global cloud platform providers with BIMcloud. Learn more about what’s new in BIMcloud.

BIMx

BIMx is an award-winning collaboration and presentation powerhouse, offering an immersive user experience across platforms and devices. It’s far more than a great 3D viewer — it’s a productive workplace and mobile collaboration solution.

New in BIMx is Anti-aliasing in 3D, which enhances the visualization of 3D models with smoother and more refined edges, elevating the overall quality of designs. Greater interactivity of BIMx’s 3D models improves client communications — show or hide elements one by one or by group and control their visibility easily. Users can streamline the design review process with an easy, in-context switch to another 3D model — like Design Option, Renovation, and Structure Display. And BIMx supports Apple Vision Pro, offering an immersive 3D experience that revolutionizes stakeholders’ engagement with a project. Learn more about what’s new in BIMx.

Archicad Collaborate

Archicad Collaborate offers superior value with intuitive 3D design, OPEN BIM collaboration, and quality documentation, boosted with powerful capabilities for collaboration, cloud safety, and immersive presentations. “With the most advanced tools available at a predictable cost, our subscribers can grow their business and their competitive advantage — even during challenging economic times,“ Kiss said. Learn more about Archicad Collaborate.

DDScad

Available in select markets in the Graphisoft Store, DDScad combines great architecture with peak building performance thanks to intelligent Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) design tools, integrated calculations, and comprehensive documentation solutions for all building systems. Users can design and deliver high-quality MEP projects on time and within budget while collaborating seamlessly with BIM project stakeholders.

Powered by enhanced collaboration options in the latest version of DDScad, engineers can design sustainable building systems using workflows tailored for MEP experts. DDScad’s enhanced photovoltaic system design options empower electrical engineers to create a cleaner, greener future. The updated DIALux evo-DDScad Electrical connection allows engineers to design state-of-the-art lighting systems. In addition, electrical engineers can level up their designs by modeling innovative, easy-to-plan, and flexible busbar trunking systems.

“DDScad 20 offers a range of high-quality functions for MEP design and a high level of stability,“ said Thomas Seitz, Team Leader of Technical Building Services at Ingenieurbüro Herzog & Partner in Germany. “But the real highlight for me is the OPEN BIM optimized project mode, which we are already actively using for our planning. This opens up a whole new world for MEP designers, which has already taught us a lot – for example, what we need to pay attention to when exchanging data with cooperating architects.”

Archicad-DDScad electrical workflow improvements

A seamless solution allows architects and electrical engineers to exchange models effortlessly, resulting in fewer errors and streamlined workflows. Learn more about what’s new in DDScad 20.

For more information about Archicad, BIMcloud, BIMx, and DDScad, visit graphisoft.com.

