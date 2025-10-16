MERCEDES ended months of waiting and confirmed George Russell and Kimi Antonelli on Wednesday as their drivers in an unchanged lineup to start Formula One’s new era in 2026.

The announcement came as no surprise, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff making his intentions clear long ago even if nothing was signed.

“Confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if,“ said the Austrian in a team statement.

“We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy. I’m pleased we have done that.

“George and Kimi have proved a strong pairing and we’re excited to continue our journey together. Our focus is now on the final six races of the year, as we fight for second in the constructors’, and onwards to 2026 and a new era in F1.”

NEW ENGINE ERA COMING IN 2026

No contract details were given and only 2026 was mentioned, with lingering speculation about a Mercedes interest in Red Bull’s four-times world champion Max Verstappen for 2027 and beyond.

Formula One faces significant change next season, the start of a new engine cycle with the potential to shake up the existing pecking order.

Mercedes, who won eight championships in a row after a similarly significant change in 2014, could well have the best engine again.

Russell, a five-times race winner including the most recent outing in Singapore this month, will be starting his fifth season with the team and eighth in Formula One after starting out at Williams.

“I am really proud to be continuing our journey together,“ said the 27-year-old Briton.

“Next year will mark my 10th since I signed with Mercedes back in 2017... I can’t wait to see what lies ahead, particularly as we embark on one of the largest regulation changes in the sport’s history next year.

“We are all incredibly focused on making that a success and, for me personally, building on what has been my strongest season in F1 to date.”

Italian Antonelli, 19, has been on the podium once -- third place in Canada -- in what has been a learning season for the rookie.

“I’ve learnt so much in my first season in F1, both in the good moments and the more challenging ones. Those have all made me stronger, not only as a driver but as a teammate too,“ he said.

Mercedes are second in the constructors’ standings, with Mercedes-powered McLaren already crowned champions for the second year in a row, going into this weekend’s U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. - Reuters