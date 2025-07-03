GreenTeams Secures Series A Led by Oriza Greenwillow Technology Fund

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2025 - GreenTeams, a rapidly growing climate technology company advancing data-driven environmental governance in Indonesia, has announced the successful close of its Series A funding round. The round was led by Oriza Greenwillow Technology Fund.

Operating at the intersection of environmental intelligence, regulatory compliance, and industrial decarbonization, GreenTeams empowers measurable climate action through its real-time emissions and air quality monitoring technologies. This funding milestone underscores investor confidence in GreenTeams’ pivotal role in supporting Indonesia’s Net Zero 2060 target.

Following overwhelming interests from the investment community, the company is launching an extended round of funding, to onboard strategic partners to help to scale product innovation, AI-powered monitoring platforms, and regional expansion.

“GreenTeams is more than just a hardware provider — We’re responding to the growing demand from both industry and government for credible, actionable environmental data. This funding allows us to deepen our national footprint, grow our team, and expand impact across multiple sectors. We are grateful for the trust of our partners in both the private and public sector, and would like to invite like-minded investors to join us in the extended Series A funding,” added Wilson B. Sutarko, CEO of GreenTeams.

Since its inception, GreenTeams has evolved into a full-stack climate tech provider with deployments across more than 30 Indonesian provinces. Its flagship offerings — Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS) and Air Quality Monitoring Systems (AQMS) — enable real-time data capture, emissions tracking, and regulatory reporting in key industrial sectors.

In 2024, the company recorded 98% revenue growth year-on-year, driven by increasing regulatory enforcement, national decarbonization targets, and industry demand for ESG-aligned practices. GreenTeams also operates the first calibration laboratory in Indonesia to be accredited by KAN (SNI ISO/IEC 17025) for gas and air instruments, and has obtained ISO 9001 certification for quality management.

“GreenTeams has built a rare combination of field-proven systems, certified infrastructure, and deep domain expertise to serve a rising need in Southeast Asia’s climate ecosystem,” said CK Tan, Managing Partner of Oriza Greenwillow Technology Fund. “We are impressed by the execution capability of the management team, and their vision and commitment to the green efforts in Southeast Asia and beyond. GreenTeams plays a crucial role in building transparency and trust in environmental data — key pillars for any credible sustainability transition. Their early profitability and growth speak volumes”.

With this capital, GreenTeams plans to:

--> Scale nationwide deployment of monitoring systems across energy, manufacturing, and urban sectors.

--> Advance AI-powered predictive tools for environmental forecasting and emissions analytics.

--> Expand environmental data platform integrations to serve regulatory, industrial, and ESG markets

--> Build capacity for regional expansion beyond Indonesia.

GreenTeams Nusantara Pte Ltd, through its subsidiary PT. Trusur Unggul Teknusa is Indonesia’s leading green climate tech company, driving scalable environmental impact through real-time monitoring technologies, data platforms, and certified infrastructure. With a presence across 30+ provinces and a decade-long track record, GreenTeams enables measurable progress toward Net Zero goals through patented solutions, regulatory-grade instrumentation, and Indonesia’s first KAN-accredited calibration lab for air and gas.

The Oriza Greenwillow Technology Fund is a venture capital fund set up jointly by Greenwillow Capital Management Pte Ltd, an MAS-licensed fund management company based in Singapore, and Oriza Holdings, an investment firm from China with assets under management exceeding RMB120 billion. The Fund invests in early-stage technology start-ups in Singapore and the fast-growing markets of Southeast Asia, with a primary focus on the smart cities and health-tech sectors.

For more information, please visit www.greenwillow.com.sg