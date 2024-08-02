Henkel Indonesia partners Yayasan Kelestarian dan Edukasi Kaimana to transform primary school building

The school was originally constructed in 1973 through community funding and was facing structural issues and deteriorating conditions including leaks, wall cracks, and inadequate toilet facilities and water supply. Through the project, the school was rebuilt with a focus on safety and durability.

WEST PAPUA, INDONESIA - 2 August 2024 - Supported by Henkel’s ‘Make an Impact on Tomorrow’ initiative, Henkel Indonesia partnered non-governmental organization Yayasan Kelestarian dan Edukasi Kaimana to rebuild SD Namatota, a primary school building in West Papua, Indonesia.

The six-week transformation project delivered a revitalized school environment featuring three classrooms with new walls and roofing, upgraded windows and doors, and fresh paint. Other key improvements included improved sanitation facilities with two refurbished toilets and a water pump to supply running water, and a functional library space repurposed from a small storage building. The building’s infrastructure was also strengthened with cement castings to enhance safety.

“Henkel is committed to supporting the needs of the communities we operate in. We hope that this project can play a meaningful role in supporting educational standards in Namatota and empowering future generations,“ said Alejandro Schoenhoff, President of Henkel Indonesia.

Joel Jeckson Sumantry, Head of Yayasan Kelestarian dan Edukasi Kaimana, said, “The school is now a safer and more hygienic environment for the children of Namatota Island to learn. On behalf of SD Namatota and the foundation, we want to thank Henkel for supporting our community.”

SD Namatota currently serves 115 students and employs five dedicated teachers, providing tuition-free education to support local families and empower the community.

