HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), in serial to the Innovation Mixer initiative and in parallel to the preparation of the second cohort of the Global Booster Programme: United States 2025, is set to introduce an unprecedented delegation of 45 tech companies to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in January.

In partnership with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and supported by the Hong Kong Electronics Industries Association (HKEIA), the delegation spans its presence at the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion across Eureka Park and Global Pavilion, under five industry fields wrapping around advanced electronics, green- and life tech, and more, for tech companies to draw traction from industry leaders, venture capitals, and R&D institutions, while demonstrating Hong Kong’s efforts in encouraging talent development and technological advancement.

Three among the participating units were recently named CES Innovation Award 2025 Honourees in recognition of their outstanding design and engineering of the technology products. Rocket 2.0, a smart irrigation system developed by Full Nature Farms won in the Sustainability & Energy/Power category; Seekr, an AI wearable from Vidi Labs with the needs of the visually-impaired and the elderly community in mind was recognised in Accessibility & AgeTech; and a 3-axis Micro Gimbal Stabiliser, the smallest of its kind that was introduced by Vista InnoTech won in Imaging.

Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development of HKSTP, said: “It is gratifying to introduce to the world up-and-coming startups and their breakthrough technology, with the potential to have far-reaching positive impact. Our mission at HKSTP is to provide promising startups resources in gaining a firm footing on the global stage. We welcomed over 6,000 visitors at CES 2024 that’s gotten us numerous business leads, we believe it’s truly reflecting Hong Kong’s capabilities in nurturing a dynamic I&T ecosystem.”

Expedition outreaching markets overseas extended beyond tradeshow participation. The first batch of Global Booster Programme were launched following CES 2024, where five Hong Kong startups showing potential were selected for a rigorous six-month training and business development opportunities in Silicon Valley that led to over US$15 million secured. The next phase of the Programme is underway in setting the scene for startups to engagement with the international I&T landscape and the outlook of achievements.

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025

Date: 7 to 10 January 2025

Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, US

Booth No.: 63001, Level 1, Hall G, Venetian Expo, Eureka Park

50832, Level 2, Hall A, Venetian Expo, Global Pavilion

For up-to-date information about the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at CES, please visit: www.ces.tech.

Appendix 1: List of 51 tech companies and institute at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion including 6 non-HKSTP tech companies and institute (in alphabetical order)