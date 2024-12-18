KOTA BHARU: The police have issued a stern warning to the public to avoid approaching the site of the Sungai Kelantan riverbank collapse, near a condominium and hotel on Jalan Post Office Lama here.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said authorities discovered the public continued to visit the area for recreational purposes without a valid reason.

He urged the public to follow safety instructions and avoid the area due to the high risk of potential accidents.

“Despite the yellow tape being in place, the area continues attracting individuals who ignore the warnings. The authorities will not be held responsible for any accidents that may occur in the area”, he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama found that the public continues to disregard the authorities’ instructions, freely entering and exiting the zone and even creating content for the TikTok app.

More concerning is that some individuals have travelled from other districts to produce content for social media without considering their safety.

Last Monday, a 50-metre stretch of riverbank along the Sungai Kelantan collapsed, leading to a pedestrian path collapse.