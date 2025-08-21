Hongkong Land launches Hong Kong’s first AI-powered intelligent facility management platform

Key highlights include:

· The Integrated Facility Management Control Tower (IFMCT) unifies over 20 standalone building systems into a single AI-powered command centre and is poised for wider implementation, with plans to expand across Hongkong Land's regional portfolio.

· The transition from reactive to proactive maintenance, powered by AI health analytics, has significantly reduced servicing frequency.

· 66% of work orders have been automated, boosting operational efficiency and reducing disruptions.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2025 - Hongkong Land has launched the city's first AI-powered intelligent facility management platform, the IFMCT, setting a new industry standard for commercial property management and demonstrating the Company's commitment to PropTech innovation. Following a successful pilot at Alexandra House, which earned the Industry Excellence Award for best practice, the IFMCT has been scaled to Chater House and Exchange Square, demonstrating its adaptability. With proven results, Hongkong Land is now preparing to roll out the platform across its entire Central Portfolio by 2026.

Mr Michael Smith, Chief Executive, Hongkong Land, said:” This pioneering initiative stands as a testament to Hongkong Land’s leadership in delivering forward-thinking sustainable solutions, highlighting the Group’s long-standing culture of innovation and our commitment to creating lasting value for all our stakeholders. We’re proud of the platform’s success in Hong Kong and look forward to extending its impact across our regional portfolio.”



The IFMCT unifies over 20 standalone building systems into a single platform - integrating the Building Management System (BMS), AI-driven Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Systems (HVAC), thermal comfort control, energy optimisation, and soft services such as cleaning, vendor management, procurement and tenant wellness monitoring. By leveraging real-time monitoring, advanced AI analytics, and 4D digital twin visualisation, the advanced system enhances operational efficiency and minimises disruptions, improving reliability and extending asset lifecycles.



The IFMCT drives operational excellence, accelerating decarbonisation efforts through close collaboration with tenants



The IFMCT automates workflows to optimise both hard and soft services, improving daily building operation as well as tenant experience. Shifting from traditional, reactive maintenance to a predictive, proactive model, the platform harnesses AI-powered health analytics to detect early signs of performance decline, preventing service interruptions.



For instance, Air Handling Units (AHUs) are managed like people: healthy units skip routine check-ups, while symptomatic ones receive priority servicing. This condition-based approach resulted in a 16% reduction in AHU maintenance effort after one year, cutting maintenance frequency from monthly to biannual, clearly demonstrating the tangible benefits of intelligent servicing. Other measurable outcomes include a 66% automation rate for work orders, and an 80% reduction in time needed to retrieve asset documentation. The platform has significantly decreased the volume of alarm monitoring calls to both tenants and vendors, streamlining communication.



As climate resilience takes on greater urgency, the IFMCT elevates the adaptability of buildings and operations through intelligent energy management. The platform balances energy demand and adjusts heating and cooling systems in response to forecasted weather patterns, helping Hongkong Land and its tenants reduce energy consumption and accelerate decarbonisation efforts.



Hongkong Land to scale the IFMCT regionally following successful pilot and Central Portfolio expansion



The IFMCT's standardised data structure enables seamless integration across markets, supporting Hongkong Land's regional expansion of intelligent property management solutions towards the ultra-premium integrated commercial properties strategy. Building on its success in Hong Kong, the platform is set to be deployed at Westbund Central in Shanghai, a development offering high-quality retail spaces, office towers, residences, hotels, and arts and cultural venues. This cross-market implementation reinforces Hongkong Land's position as a regional leader in building management technology.





