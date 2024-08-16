$!In Celebration of Sotheby’s Maison Opening Sotheby’s and LANDMARK Unveil the Largest Woolly Mammoth Public Showcase in Hong Kong

At 3.5 Meters Tall, a Rare 12,000-Year-Old Monumental Woolly Mammoth goes on Public View from 15 - 29 August at LANDMARK ATRIUM

As Part of Sotheby’s “Another World” Exhibition Giants of The Ice Age: Travel to Prehistoric Earth with The Woolly Mammoth Sign Up Now: Sotheby’s Summer Public Programme Uncover Earth’s Natural Evolution with Cambridge Anthropologist HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 August 2024 - Hard on the heels of Sotheby’s Maison opening at LANDMARK CHATER, Sotheby’s and LANDMARK today joined forces to unveil the exhibition of a 12,000-year-old, 3.5-metre-tall, monumental woolly mammoth. Marking Hong Kong’s first-ever public display of a mammoth skeleton of this scale in the heart of the city, the exhibition at LANDMARK ATRIUM of this pre-historic marvel from 15 to 29 August is poised to send ripples of wonder and curiosity throughout the community. Sotheby’s Summer Public Programme As part of the company’s vision to inspire generations of art and culture enthusiasts, Sotheby’s is hosting a series of public workshops this summer. Taking the lead, on August 24, Sotheby’s invites parents and children to a “Discover, Learn & Play: An Exciting Archaeology x Biology Workshop for Young Explorers.” Led by Professor Rivera, a biological anthropologist from the University of Cambridge, along with a leading education expert from Cambridge, participants will delve into Earth’s natural evolution and hone their critical thinking skills through hands-on DNA modelling.

Reservations are available here (https://www.sothebys.com/WOOLLYMAMMOTH). Mr Nathan Drahi, Managing Director of Sotheby’s Asia said: “The opening of our Maison in the heart of Hong Kong marks a new era for Sotheby’s. This new location enables us not only to bring Sotheby’s closer to the community but also feature some of the world’s most unique and diverse objects to the public, thereby sparking curiosity amongst all whom visit Sotheby’s.” Woolly mammoths (Mammuthus primigenius) – perhaps the most well-known and studied species of mammoth – conquered the earth during the last ice age, known as the Pleistocene epoch. Exceptionally well preserved in its entirety, this rare complete individual woolly mammoth skeleton is unlike other examples found in museums, which are often composed of bones from multiple specimens. Extant in Siberia at the time of the third Ice Age, the species existed at the same time as the Neanderthal man, during the Middle Paleolithic period and as the Homo sapiens during the Upper Paleolithic Period until their extinction around 12,000 BC. Hunted by prehistoric man, mammoths developed special teeth and defences to protect themselves from predators and hunters. Their long, curved tusks were used not only in self-defence, but also for digging and scraping beneath the snow for food. These naturally formed tusks emerged at birth and continued to grow in an organic curve throughout their lifetime. Titled Giants of The Ice Age: Travel To Prehistoric Earth With The Woolly Mammoth as part of Sotheby’s “Another World” exhibition, this remarkable fossil will take centre stage on the ground floor of LANDMARK ATRIUM. “This rare exhibition with Sotheby’s marks the first of a series of exceptional experiences LANDMARK brings to Hong Kong as part of our ‘Tomorrow’s CENTRAL’ transformation. Our vision is to curate world-class experiences that will enrich and inspire our community,“ Alvin Kong, Executive Director, Hongkong Land said.