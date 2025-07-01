Govt fully committed to elevate Islam in Malaysia, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured that the government remains fully dedicated to elevating the position of Islam in Malaysia, operating within the constitutional framework and the Malaysia MADANI spirit.

In a Facebook post, Anwar highlighted the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) as a crucial platform for coordination between the royal institution and the government in managing Islamic affairs. He stressed the importance of fostering human development rooted in compassion, ethics, and knowledge to uphold Karamah Insaniah (human dignity).

Earlier today, Anwar, who is also the deputy chairman of MKI, attended the 73rd MKI meeting chaired by Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak. The meeting saw the participation of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, state representatives, senior government officials, and all MKI members.