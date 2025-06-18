InvestHK concludes fruitful Canada visit to deepen economic and business ties

During his visit June 8 to 14 to Waterloo, Toronto, and Montreal, Mr Ng met with investors, family offices, start-ups, academia, and business leaders, emphasising Hong Kong’s role as a global financial hub and gateway to Mainland China and international markets. He hosted roundtables highlighting Hong Kong’s strengths in wealth management and cross-border investments and discussed how Canadian enterprises can leverage Hong Kong for global expansion. He toured innovation labs and facilities at universities and discussed Asian expansion plans with Canadian founders. The meetings connected researchers and ecosystem builders across life sciences, medtech, cleantech, AI, and more.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2025 - Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) Mr Charles Ng today (June 14) concluded his visit to Canada, deepening economic and business ties with Canadian investors and enterprises.

Mr Ng also highlighted the upcoming Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival 2025, inviting Canadian investors and entrepreneurs to visit Hong Kong from November 3 to 7 and explore Asia’s dynamic markets. The event offers unparalleled access to industry leaders, cutting-edge fintech trends, and high-growth opportunities for positioning companies at the forefront of innovation.

Mr Ng said, “The visit was highly fruitful, underscoring the strong economic relationship and vibrant investment exchanges between Hong Kong and Canada. It highlighted Hong Kong’s distinctive role as a ‘super connector’ linking global markets, offering Canadian businesses valuable pathways for expansion into Asia. This engagement not only reinforced ties between the two markets but also unlocked exciting collaborative opportunities.”

Participants at the events expressed keen interest in Hong Kong’s business environment and connectivity. Investor Relations Officer, Velocity Incubator, University of Waterloo, Mr Andrew Martinko, said, “We learned from Invest Hong Kong about their strong commitment to driving tech innovation through action. They presented a dynamic and expanding start-up ecosystem, clearly focused on welcoming talented Canadian founders and connecting them with high-potential Asian markets and diverse funding opportunities, all within close geographic reach.”

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of XSIM AI Canada Inc, Ms Shan Tao, said “Participating in the StartmeUpHK Festival was a pivotal moment for XSIM AI Canada Inc. The support and insights from InvestHK and the Hong Kong-Canada Business Association helped us uncover the unique opportunities within Hong Kong’s ecosystem. It ultimately led to a conditional offer from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation’s Soft Landing Programme, and the establishment of our business there. Hong Kong is where our vision for practical, scalable, purpose-driven industrial AI found both strategic alignment and real momentum - advancing economic value and environmental impact.”

Partner at DS Avocats and Honorary Secretary of the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide, Ms Cindy Ho, facilitated high-level connections during the trip and shared her insights. She said, “Canada and Hong Kong share a robust and time-tested business relationship, driving trade, investment, and innovation. With Hong Kong serving as a vital hub for Canadian businesses expanding into Asia, and Canadian expertise fuelling innovation in Hong Kong, this dynamic exchange is unlocking new opportunities and reinforcing bilateral trade and investment in the global economy. As a legal professional working closely with international businesses, I have seen firsthand how Canada and Hong Kong businesses can benefit namely through the Hong Kong-Canada Income Tax Agreement. Together, we are building a future of shared prosperity and ambition, backed by strong trade and investment agreements and a long-term commitment to sustainable growth.”

