$!JINGDONG Logistics Expands Middle East Presence with 5 Warehouses, Offering Premium Services Across MENA Markets

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2025 - Recently, at JINGDONG Logistics’ warehouse in Riyadh, goods were being efficiently processed, destined not only for Middle East countries but also for parts of North Africa.

Currently, JINGDONG Logistics operates five warehouses in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia Warehouse No. 1. Last year, JINGDONG Group also established a strategic partnership with Saudi Electricity Company to automate and upgrade dozens of its warehouses, enhancing end-to-end supply chain efficiency and cost reduction across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

JINGDONG Group began expanding into the Middle East market years ago. In 2020,JINGDONG Logistics launched its first self-operated warehouse in Jebel Ali Port, Dubai—the largest free zone in the region. Later, its UAE Dubai Warehouse No. 2 started operation, providing an integrated supply chain solution for Chinese brands going global, as well as local brands, merchants, and traders, with coverage extending across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Furthermore, in 2025, JINGDONG Logistics partnered with Chinese automaker Chery to establish one of the largest automotive parts centers in the Middle East. Leveraging advanced warehousing expertise and logistics technology, JINGDONG Logistics handled the planning and design of this regional parts hub while offering end-to-end supply chain services—from container receiving, customs clearance, warehousing, and quality inspection to storage, order processing, packaging, and outbound shipping. The center significantly improves parts logistics efficiency, serving markets across the Middle East and North Africa.