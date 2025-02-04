IWK refutes relations to Putra Heights gas pipeline fire

KUALA LUMPUR: Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd has firmly denied any relation to the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, yesterday.

In a statement today, IWK clarified that the project connection to a private sewer pipeline was constructed by the developer’s contractor.

“It is important to note that the laying of this pipeline is the developer’s responsibility for its own development.

“While IWK granted planning approval, the responsibility for regulatory compliance and authority approvals lies with the developer and its appointed contractor, which is not registered with IWK as claimed in media reports,” the statement read.

IWK stressed that it remains fully committed to assisting with any investigations.

“We will defer to the project owners and relevant authorities for further action on the matter,” it added.

Earlier, Subang Jaya mayor Datuk Amirul Azizan Abd Rahim said the development project near the site of the gas pipeline fire at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, has been legally approved since 2022, with all necessary permits secured in accordance with regulations.

He also clarified that the project had obtained approval to utilise the Petronas Right-of-Way (ROW), with the contractor involved being an approved panel recognised by the relevant authorities.

“All necessary approvals were obtained in accordance with regulations. Petronas granted permission for the use of its ROW for the installation of IWK pipelines. However, the project itself is not located within the ROW,” he added.